Promega is searching for participants to help it evaluate a test of the immune system’s response to COVID-19.
The Fitchburg biotech company is hoping to identify antibodies in people who have previously contracted the coronavirus, which causes the illness.
To qualify, according to a Facebook post, a person must have had a positive test and have recovered from the illness.
The post states the study will involve coming to the Promega campus, where staff will draw a few tubes of blood. Participants will need to provide written proof or sign a release of their positive test results from their healthcare provider in advance of being included in the study.
According to the post, participants will be provided with a gift card. All participants must be at least 18 years old.
For information or to enroll in the study, call Dr. Poncho Meisenheimer at 210-5888 or email ponchomeisenheimer@promega.com.