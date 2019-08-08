It’s a busy summer for development around Fitchburg, with projects at various stages throughout the city.
On North Fish Hatchery Road, a new UW Credit Union branch is expected to open this fall while a 160-unit senior apartment complex next to Nine Springs Golf Course has brought a crane to the corridor.
Elsewhere, the North Stoner Prairie Neighborhood area is busy with work on new buildings for Sub-Zero and Promega, along with a headquarters for Race Day Events and a new Hop Haus Brewing location.