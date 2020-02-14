Fitchburg’s Luna’s Groceries has been selected to anchor the Rule development on South Park Street, according to a January Wisconsin State Journal article.
On Thursday, Jan. 16, Milwaukee-based Rule Enterprises, led by Brandon Rule, informed the City of Madison that the Allied Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood store will operate a 24,000 square foot space on 1402 South Park.
The story states the new space is expected to be much larger than the store at 2010 Red Arrow Trail that opened in early 2019. The Red Arrow Trail location will continue to serve the Allied Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood.
“We’re super excited about it,” Mariam Maldonado told the State Journal. “We will try to identify with our customers and what they are looking for. The beautiful thing about Park Street is that it’s as diverse as the Allied neighborhood, so I cannot wait to research what to provide our customers.”
The Park Street store, like the Red Arrow Trail one, would serve a neighborhood that has been without a grocery store since the Pick ‘n Save next store will be razed to make way for future developments, the story stated.
The store’s Allied neighborhood location brought fresh produce to a place that had been without its own grocery store for nearly a decade.