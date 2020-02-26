A Fitchburg pharmacy owner has been recognized for his efforts in shaping state pharmacy legislation and policies.
Thad Schumacher, owner of Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, 3050 Cahill Main, was awarded the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin’s (PSW) 2020 Good Government Award at the Society’s Legislative Day on Feb. 12, society staff confirmed Feb. 26.
The annual award acknowledges a PSW member who has made significant contributions in shaping policies that affect the profession, according to the PSW website.
Schumacher served on Wisconsin’s Pharmacy Examining Board from 2011 to 2019, and has been chair for the last five years. During his time on the Board, he led rules revision on prescription delivery and the compounding of sterile medication.
“I was honored to work with such a collaborative and dedicated team on the Pharmacy Examining Board; it was our passion for patients and communities that drove our advocacy and decision-making,” Schumacher said in the release. “I believe that is how all advocacy should function: with the people put first.”
Since leaving the board in July, Schumacher has been invited to testify on several occasions at the Pharmacy Examining Board and in both chambers at the State Capitol, his release said.
He helped organize fellow pharmacists and pharmacy students to push the board to not change rules around counseling patients and the mailing of prescriptions, and he rallied and testified with colleagues in support of Wisconsin AB 114 and SB 100.
The bills, which have bipartisan support, would regulate pharmacy benefit managers, which negotiate and manage prescription drug prices and benefits for health plans.
Schumacher’s release said the practices of PBMs raise drug prices and have negative effects on pharmacy reimbursements.