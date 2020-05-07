Coronavirus disrupts sale of Quivey’s Grove
Deirdre Garton had been hoping to retire this spring, 40 years after her late husband founded Quivey’s Grove.
But that plan, like so many others, has been put on the back burner while the world waits for the coronavirus pandemic to subside.
She and co-owner Craig Kuenning had announced their intention to sell the restaurant at 6261 Nesbitt Road in December 2019.
Garton cited her age as the primary factor for wanting to sell, as she is ready to retire.
The spread of the coronavirus that led to a statewide Safer at Home order in March has made the sale less of a priority, however.
“Quite frankly, that’s all on pause because we need to focus on dealing with coronavirus and the impact on business and all, so the sale has moved down a step or two on focus.” she said. “Our focus is on customer and employee safety.”
Garton said a promising buyer had yet to emerge during the first few months the restaurant was on the market.
“A couple nibbles, but nothing that was anything for us to move forward on,” she said.
The restaurant remained open for carryout orders during the first two weeks of the safer at home order but closed the first week of April. Carryout service will resume sometime next week, but Garton had no idea when the dining room would reopen.
“It’s so unpredictable. It’d be great if we could open June 1, something like that, but obviously there’s no guarantees at all,” Garton said. “It all depends on so many things we have no control over, but we do feel we can do more in the takeout arena for now.”