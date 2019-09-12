Endurance bikers unite as they ride 80 miles through the night during the annual “Pick Me Up At the Border” bike ride.
A pre-party event starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at Wyndham Garden, 2969 Cahill Main, with bikers taking off at 7 p.m. They plan to ride the Badger State Trail all the way to the Illinois border and back.
The ride started as a rebellion years ago, when riding on bike trails past 11 p.m. was illegal, the Star previously reported. Today, state trails are open 24-7, but the ride is still a popular event that raises funds for Bike Fitchburg, a non profit which promotes safe biking.
Organizers ask for a $15 cash donation that supports the organization.
If participants prefer a shorter ride, there is a 50 mile route from Monticello and a 25 mile route from Belleville.
For more information, visit Bike Fitchburg’s Facebook page.