Last year, more than 600 people raised $46,000 during the Race for Agrace event.
This year, they hope to raise even more.
The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy. All proceeds benefit the Care for all Program, which ensures that anyone regardless of socioeconomic status can receive end-of-life care.
“Patients get to end-of-life where there is not a cure, and they need hospice but can’t afford it. So that program pitches in a pays for patients who have financial need,” said Monica Cicci, senior editor on marketing communications team at Agrace Hospice Care.
The race includes a one mile walk and a timed 5K run/walk option. Last year’s numbers were a significant increase from the first year, Cicci said. That’s important because the need has also grown.
“We found through the first half of this year- our requests (for aid) are double of what they were last year,” Cicci said.
Agrace Hospice Care is a non-profit organization. Cicci said raising these necessary funds is the purpose of the organization.
“It is our mission to provide people with what they need, during end of life care,” Cicci said.
For information, visit agrace.org.