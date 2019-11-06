Coming up
EP release party
From 6:30-10p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Warm Glow Studios celebrates the release of a new EP by the band Hypheria at Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road.
The Madison-based group describe their genre as “alien funk,” combining elements of funk, rock, jazz and sound design.
They will be joined by Madison music group White Bush Unicorn and Janesville singer/songwriter RJ Halstead.
For information, call 352-9276.
Documentary screening
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov .10, the library will screen the documentary “Almost Sunrise: Hope is on the Horizon.” Nominated for an Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Current-Affairs Documentary, it follows veterans’ Tom Voss and Anthony Anderson, Wisconsin natives, on their 2,700-mile walk across America in an effort to confront the invisible wounds of war.
At 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, there will be a second screening of the documentary, held at the senior center, 5510 E. Lacy Road.
For information, call 729-1760.
Recognizing veterans
Join a Veterans Day Recognition at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the senior center.
The Vietnam War will be the highlight of this year’s Fitchburg Singers program. The morning will also feature Eagle School students. Lunch will follow the program and include BBQ ribs, cheesy potatoes and pumpkin pie.
Reservations are required for the meal.
For information, call the senior center at 270-4290.
Community coworking day
The Progress Center for Black Women is hosting a Community Coworking Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 5936 Seminole Centre Court.
For information, call 467-6744.
Cupcake wars
Teens ages 13-17 are invited to partake in cupcake wars from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the library.
Participants will use their creative skills to decorate a cupcake inspired by their favorite book, graphic novel or comic.
For information, call 729-1760.
On the move
Fitchburg Recreation is hosting an On the Move event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Road.
For information, call 270-4285.
‘Scripture and Scones’
The Memorial United Church of Christ is hosting a Scripture and Scones event from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 5705 Lacy Road.
It will include discussions about the Bible and upcoming Sunday services.
For information, call the church at 273-1008.
Trevor Noah book discussion
Join a book discussion from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the library.
Participants will read and discuss “Born a Crime,” by comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
For information, call 729-1760.
Bob Ross Paint Night
Join a Bob Ross Paint Night from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the library.
Paint like the late PBS show host, who specialized in landscapes and a blending technique involving wet paint on a blank canvas to help with blending various colors.
For information, call 729-1760.
Dad’s Night Out
The Madison Area Down Syndrome Society is putting on its November Dad’s Night Out starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at 2784 Fish Hatchery Road.
Attendees will meet at Me and Julio. Fathers, grandfathers and male caregivers welcome.
For information, visit madss.org.
Homemade popcorn
Craving one of the healthiest snacks you can make? Visit a homemade flavored popcorn making event from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the library.
Geared toward ages 13-17.
For information, call 729-1760.
Thanksgiving crafts
A Thanksgiving crafts event recommended for ages 2-5 is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the library.
For information, call 729-1760.
Community meal
Enjoy family, fun and food at the “Give Thanks Community Meal,” organized by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Allied Family Center Boys and Girls Club, 4619 Jenewein Road.
The dinner is free and open to the public. Menu includes turkey, dressing “and all the fixin’s.”
For information call the Boys and Girls Club at 204-9722.
Thanksgiving run
Run off your Thanksgiving calories at the 16th annual Berbee Derby 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. The run starts at the Fitchburg Business Park, 5500 E Cheryl Pkwy.
There is a 10-kilometer run and 5-kilometer run. Walkers and joggers are also welcome.
Pre-race kids activities are set for the morning and food will be served after the run is complete.
All proceeds benefit the Technology Education Foundation.
For information, visit berbeederby.com.
Black Friday day out
Shop kid-free during the Black (and Red) Friday Parent’s Day Out from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Gymfinity Gymnastics, 6300 Nesbitt Road.
Kids will enjoy a day of games, gym time, crafts and lunch while parents Christmas shop. Bringing a labeled water bottle is encouraged.
For information, visit gymfinity.com.
Holiday market
The third annual Holiday Market returns to Yahara Bay Distillery. The two day event is set for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
Local artists include Goldie Bennet and The Bohemian Bauble.
Coffee will be available for shoppers.
For information, call the distillery at 275-1050.
Deck the Halls
Kick off the December with a garland making party 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the library.
Organizers have gathered craft supplies for participants can create “fun holiday garlands perfect for around the tree, draped from the banister, hung in the doorway or taped to the wall down the hall.”
The event is for ages 5 to 12.
For information, call the library at 729-1760.
Annual winter art show
The annual Winter Art Show returns 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Fitchburg Farms, 1839 County Hwy. MM.
The art show takes place inside the farm’s greenhouse. There are 60 spots available for vendors, and they fill up quickly.
For information, visit fitchburgfarms.com.
Photos with Santa
The Progress Center for Black Women is hosting a “photos with Santa” event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at The Progress Center for Black Women, 5936 Seminole Centre Court.
A photographer will be at the center to take photos of people with Santa, young or old.
There will also be holiday crafts and sweet treats.
Registration is required. For information, call the center at 467-6744.
Holiday shop
A “pop-up” Holiday craft shop is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road.
There will be a variety of local vendors and artists selling holiday items.
For information, call the distillery at 275-1050.
Cookie decorating
Lindsay Koch invites children ages 5 and up to a “Cookie Decorating and Crafting,” class 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the library.
Known as “The Baking Realtor,” she will guide participants through the decorating process.
Registration is required. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com
For information, call the library at 729-1760.
Holiday crafts
Enjoy making a holiday craft with your toddler from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Dec. 16, at the library.
Parents are welcome to bring their child, ages 2 to 5, and help them create a decoration.
For information, call the library at 729-1760.
Mug art
Kids ages 5-12 can personalize a coffee mug 4-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the library.
Organizers provide all the necessary materials including the mug and Sharpies. Participants will have to bake the mug at home to ensure the Sharpie design does not come off.
Registration is required. For information, call the youth services desk, 729-1762.