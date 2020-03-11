Coming up
Brain health brunchThe Solomon Carter Fuller brain health brunch recognizes brain health in the African American community.
It is free, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at the Wyndham Garden Fitchburg, 2969 Cahill Main. Participants will learn about healthy aging strategies, caregiver support and Alzheimer’s disease research programs in Madison.
This year’s keynote speaker is Alzheimer’s disease researcher Dr. Peggye Dilworth-Anderson, who will present her talk, “My Story, Your Story: Sharing the Dementia Caregiver’s Journey.”
Register ahead at adrc.wisc.edu/scf2020. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Trunk show
Interior design studio Decor will host a trunk show event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at 3000 Cahill Main in Fitchburg.
Local artists and other small businesses from the greater Madison area will be showcasing their products and services.
Exhibitors include: Karen Watson-Newlin (artist), Roxie Kriesel (photographer), Jen Knollenberg (goldsmith), Doug Corning (watercolorist), Cathy River (psychic), Jacqueline Schuster and Kay Lies (Nothing Bundt Cakes), Ivonne Ramos (detox/holistic health specialist), Denise Wood (massage therapist), Liz Alvarez (FloorTechs), Jennifer Doescher (Airbnb), Aaron MacDonald (caterer), and DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services Dane County).
10% of proceeds from the event will support DAIS.
For information, call 444-0571.
St. Patrick Day events
As St. Patrick Day approaches, the FItchburg Public Library will offer festive activities.
From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14, children ages 4 and older are welcome to build leprechaun traps to catch leprechauns. Then, from 3-4 p.m., the Trinity Irish Dancers are set to perform.
From 4-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, a St. Patrick’s Day Party at the library will include crafts and games, geared toward ages 5-12.
For information, contact the library at 729-1760.
Weather service presentationMeteorologist Tim Halbach from the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Office will discuss the office’s operations at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the senior center.
This office has severe weather warning responsibilities for southeast and south-central Wisconsin.
Halbach will share his knowledge about weather forecasting, the office’s operations and its commitment to safety and protecting the public.
For information, call 270-4290.
‘What is in my mouth’
A taste challenge event has been opened to the most daring participants. The library is holding a “What is in my mouth” challenge from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, geared toward ages 13-17.
Participants will wear a blindfold while something edible is placed in their mouth, and then they will guess what it is. Taste can range from sweet, spicy, squishy, or slimy.
For information, contact the library at 729-1760.
Bring your puppy to yogaWishing Tree Studio and The Puppy Den are teaming up to offer a yoga class where puppies are invited to come play from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Den, 3124 Syene Road.
Yoga practitioners of all skill and fitness levels are welcome. The class costs $25.
Registration is required. Visit thedogden.com.
Blood drive
TriNorth Builders will host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, March 26, in its conference room, 2625 Research Park Dr.
Appointments preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
For an appointment, call (800) 733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code: Fitchburg.
Milwaukee Road Beer LineJohn Kelly, author of “Railroads of Milwaukee” will present on Milwaukee Road’s Beer Line at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 31, at the senior center.
Kelly will discuss the heyday of Milwaukee’s beer industry in the 1950s as well as the history and decline of the 6.2 mile Beer Line branch of the Milwaukee Railroad.
For information, call 270-4290.
‘Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder’The senior center will host a “Mind Over Matter” workshop designed to give women with bladder or bowel control issues the knowledge they need to take control of their symptoms.
This program is a three-session workshop for senior women that includes information, group activities and simple exercises to do at home.
The program is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, April 1, 15 and 29. Cost is $25, with scholarships available, and Includes the workbook. Space is limited.
For information or to register, call 270-4290 by March 25.
Comic book conventionThe Madison Comic Book Convention is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 4, at the Hawthorn Suites, 5421 Caddis Bend.
Comics will be for sale, spanning from the golden age to the present era, as well as merchandise and collectibles.
Vendors from three states are scheduled to appear, and dealers will be buying used comics from attendees.
For information, visit epguides.com/comics.
Madison Gospel 5KThe Madison Gospel 5K Run/Walk begins at 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at Hy-Vee, 2920 Fitchrona Road.
This is not a typical 5K. It includes a tour with a registered dietitian, who will teach how to be a smart shopper. Wear comfortable clothes you will be able to move in.
Register at madisongospel5kfoundation.com