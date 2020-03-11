Friday, March 13• 6-9 p.m., Live music: Myles Talbott Dyad, The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
• 6-9 p.m., NERF lock-in for ages 8-12, library, 729-1760
• 6-11 p.m., Euchre night, Verona Area International School, 5830 Devoro Road, 845-4200
• 7:15-9:30 p.m., Live music: Saturday Morning Cartel, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Saturday, March 14
• 10 a.m., Solomon Carter fuller brain health brunch, Wyndham Garden Fitchburg, 2969 Cahill Main, adrc.wisc.edu
• 11 a.m. to noon, Leprechaun traps for ages 4 and older, library, 729-1760
•2-5 p.m., Trunk show, Décor, 3000 Cahill Main, 444-0571
• 3-3:30 p.m., Trinity Irish dancers, library, 729-1760
• 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Day party with Shruggers and El Donk and Acuyuta, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
• 8-11 p.m., Live music: Cindy Set My Hair On Fire/SuperTanker, Funk’s Pub, 5956 Executive Dr., 442-9500
Sunday, March 15• 11:30 a.m., Warhammer Underworlds tournament, Noble Knight Games, 2835 Commerce Park Drive, 758-9901
• 2-3 p.m., Biggie beads for ages 2-5, library, 729-1760
Monday, March 16• 4-5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Day party for ages 5-12, library, 729-1760
Tuesday, March 17• 1 p.m., National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Office presentation, senior center, 270-4290
• 4-10 p.m., Live music: Dave Shaub’s Music Adventure with special guest Steve Murray, The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Book club: “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold” by John LeCarre, library, 729-1760
• 6:30-10 p.m., Plan Commission, City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road, 270-4200
Wednesday, March 18• 10-11 a.m., “The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History” by Elizabeth Kolbert, library, 729-1760
• 6-6:30 p.m., Family pajama storytime, library, 729-1760
• 7-8 p.m., Learn how to use Venmo and PayPal, library, 729-1760
• 7-8:30 p.m. Fitchburg Progress group’s state/county government forum, library, fitchburgprogress@gmail.com
Thursday, March 19• 10:30 a.m., “2020 Census: Are You Counted?” senior center, 270-4290
• 1 p.m., Birding Club meeting, senior center, 270-4290
• 6-7 p.m., “Shopping Wisely With A Dietitian,” Hy-Vee, madisongospel5kfoundation.com, 2920 Fitchrona Road
• 7:15 p.m., Birding Club field trip, Fontana Ct. near Eagle School, 5400 Gunflint Trail, 270-4290
Friday, March 20• 7:15-9:30 p.m., Live music: Raine Stern, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
• 8-11 p.m., Live music: Nic Adamany, The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
Saturday, March 21• 10:30 a.m. to noon, Madison Babywearing meeting, library, madisonbabywearing.com
• 3-4 p.m., “What’s In My Mouth?” challenge for ages 13-17, library, 729-1760
• 7:30-9:30 p.m., Live music: Skylar Nahn, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Sunday, March 22• 9:30-10:30 a.m., Puppy yoga ($25), The Puppy Den, 3124 Syene Road, 665-3375
• Madison Jazz Society concert: Midwestern Canines and Happy Feet, Wyndham Garden Fitchburg, 2969 Cahill Main, madisonjazz.com
Monday, March 23• 6:30-7:30 p.m., “10 Mistakes I Made in My Vegetable Garden So You Don’t Have To,” library, 729-1760
Tuesday, March 24• 5:30-8:30 p.m., Virtual reality drop-in for ages 13-17, library, 729-1760
• 5:45-6:45 p.m., Circle of Sacred Activism, Perennial Yoga Studio, 5500 E Cheryl Pkwy, 288-8448
• 7:30 p.m., Common Council, City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road, 270-4200
Wednesday, March 25• 6-7 p.m., Adult craft evening: perler beads, 729-1760
• 6-7 p.m., Tiny food party for ages 13-17, library, 729-1760
• 7-9 p.m., Committee of the Whole, City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road, 270-4200
Thursday, March 26• 1:30 p.m., Mystery book club: “Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanne Fluke, senior center, 270-4290
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Understanding your child through the lens of Vedic Astrology, Holistic Moms Network: Madison Chapter, library, madisonwi@holisticmoms.org
Friday, March 27• 12:40 p.m., Movie screening: The Two Popes,” senior center, 270-4290
• 5-8 p.m., Fitch-Rona Art Crawl, various locations, 275-1050
• 9 p.m., Live music: Shekinah King, The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
Saturday, March 28• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fitch-Rona Art Crawl, various locations, 275-1050
• 4-6 p.m., Fitch-Rona Art Crawl conclusion event, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Monday, March 30• 6-7 p.m., Spring Break staycation for ages 13-17, library, 729-1760
Wednesday, April 1• 9:30-11:30 a.m., “Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder” workshop for women, senior center, 270-4290
• 7-8 p.m., Learn how to fill out the 2020 census online, library, 729-1760
Thursday, April 2• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Book club: “A Tale for the Time Being” by Ruth Ozeki, library, 729-1760
• 6:30-8 p.m., Film screening: “Monkey Kingdom,” library, 729-1760
Friday, April 3
• 5-7 p.m., Art gallery opening reception: Catherine Forde-Quint, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Saturday, April 4• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Madison comic book convention, Hawthorn Suites, 5421 Caddis Bend, epguides.com/comics
• 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Easter egg hunt, Hy-Vee, 2920 Fitchrona Road, 273-5120
• 11 a.m. to noon, Drone demonstration for ages 9-17, library, 729-1760
• 1-2 p.m., “Shopping Wisely With A Dietitian,” Hy-Vee, madisongospel5kfoundation.com, 2920 Fitchrona Road
Tuesday, April 7• 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wisconsin Spring Election and Presidential Primary, various polling locations
Wednesday, April 8• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult craft: string art, library, 729-1760
• 10-11 a.m., Egg dyeing, ages 1-3, library, 729-1760
Thursday, April 9• 1:30 p.m., Book club: “Madonnas of Lennigrad” by Debra Dean, senior center, 270-4290
• 4-5 p.m., Fortune teller/cootie catcher making for ages 5-12, library, 729-1760
Friday, April 10• 4-5 p.m., Egg carton seed planting for ages 5-12, library, 729-1760
• 6-9 p.m., Live music: Myles Talbott Dyad, The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
• 8-11 p.m., Live music: Nic Adamany, The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
Saturday, April 11• 8:50 a.m. to noon, Cottontail Classic run, McGaw Park, 5365 Lacy Road, cottontailclassicrun.com