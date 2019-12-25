Unlike fellow staffers city administrator Jeff Mikorski and senior center director Mary Hanson, fire chief Joe Giver made it through a sticky situation long enough to retire on his own terms.
Ironically, Giver told the Press, he had planned to retire in early 2019, but in the midst of calls for his resignation in November 2018 by the Local 311 firefighters’ union, he decided to postpone it to work out a variety of leadership, management and culture concerns brought up in an investigation that summer into the conduct of an assistant chief.
That investigation had been prompted by complaints from the union after one of its members was disciplined for yelling at an intern months earlier while conduct seen as similar by an assistant chief hadn’t drawn a similar reaction. While asking firefighters and EMS staff about assistant chief Don Catenacci in August, investigator Dale Burke compiled a list of their concerns about inconsistent orders, unfollowed directives, disappearing complaints, antagonism and a variety of other behaviors the otherwise matter-of-fact report called unprofessional.
The city put Giver on a six-month performance improvement plan in October, calling for such things as harassment and cultural sensitivity training, formalized programs, improved communication and updated policies, and the Common Council met multiple times during that time to get updates. Catenacci, meanwhile, left the department in December, before a police investigation into other incidents could be completed.
In July, just a few months after Giver’s plan expired, he announced he’d be retiring at the end of the year, though his last day in the office, with vacation and sick time accounted for, was Sept. 27. Assistant chief Dan Machotka has been the officer in charge since then, and he was named acting chief in November, when the Police and Fire Commission decided not to hire anyone from the first round of candidates.