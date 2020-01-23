Addie Hammes and Ellie Neuman, who both have unilateral hearing loss, have found comfort through their new American Girl doll, Joss.
Joss, who is the 2020 “Girl of the Year” doll and was released this month, has hearing loss and features a removable hearing aid in her right ear. Joss loves to both surf and compete as a cheerleader.
Susan Jevens, associate manager of public relations for American Girl, told the Press that Joss is the first character they have created with a physical disability (though a past Girl of the Year doll dealt with stuttering). In the past, the company has released accessories for their dolls that embrace diversity and inclusion including arm crutches, diabetes kits, a wheelchair, hearing aids and service dogs – but the Joss Kendrick doll is the first time a doll’s backstory revolves around a physical disability.
Hammes said the Joss doll makes her feel better about being deaf.
“What I like about Joss is that she helps people who are deaf feel like they fit in with everybody else, like there’s nothing different about them, even though there really isn’t,” she said.
Joss already had a connection to the girls before they first held her in their arms – Hammes and Neuman’s audiologist, Dr. Jennifer Richardson, Au.D., was consulted by American Girl to help design the doll’s hearing aid. Because of this, Joss’ hearing aid ear piece looks just like Neuman’s – including a miniature version of the same carrying case, cleaner and cloth.