For most of the past century, Verona has been a one-grocery store town.
That all changed this year, when Festival Foods – after two years of planning and construction – opened Oct. 11.
The 24-hour, 67,000-foot grocery store at 600 Hometown Circle employs around 230 people and features non-traditional grocery store amenities like a community room, cafe, vehicle charging stations and free child care. And with its round-the-clock hours, it’s a change for Veronans used to heading toward the center of the city for groceries, or getting them on the way back from work in Madison.
Festival Foods store planning director Aaron Aspenson said studies have shown “a lot of grocery dollars” had been leaving the city, presenting a clear need for another local store. For Veronans, a second grocery store means more options, said city administrator Adam Sayre told the Press in October.
“Festival Foods will be closer than those other grocery options outside of the city and will provide additional nearby shopping convenience,” he wrote in an email to the Press.
When Festival Foods earned its approval in 2017, it appeared ready to start building the following year, but corporate decision-makers held off construction for a year, as the chain was in the midst of expanding from 21 to 31 stores.
During that time, the company changed the interior layout and adjusted the 300-foot-long facade to serve as the prototype for the company’s new look.