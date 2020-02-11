In the Jan. 10 edition of the Fitchburg Star, a feature about the Goldfish Swim School had an incorrect reference to the assistant general manager's relation to the owner. The article stated that assistant general manager Eugenia Walters was owner Laura Liras' cousin. However, Walters is Liras' sister-in-law.
Because of a page design and proofing error, the January issue of the Fitchburg Star had a headline indicating the 40th anniversary of the senior center was one of our top stories. It was actually an honorable mention, part of a list that did not fit into the printed newspaper but was mentioned on our website.
The Star regrets the errors.