Compared to years past, Epic hasn’t done a lot of physical growing this year.
It’s working on the last of its Storybook Campus buildings, the Jules Verne building, which is atop the campus’ underground parking garage.
Jules Verne is scheduled for completion in summer 2020 after being started in March 2019, and for the first time in many years, no other office buildings are approved and ready to go.
Instead, the largest private employer in Dane County is attempting to grow access to health records across the world.
The company is hoping it’ll save a life, or thousands.
One of Epic’s main focuses for software, shown at this year’s User Group Meeting in the last week of August, is to take patient data and make it available so patients can provide a doctor with their medical records and track health trends within a certain area to help doctors be one step ahead of disease.
It all ties in to making doctors more efficient and have science-based research to use, rather than just the knowledge they have, or the pool of experience in their hospital.
Engineers are making upgrades to Epic’s MyChart software – which is used in all the major hospital systems in the county – to create consistent experiences between the desktop interface and the mobile app.
Epic is also working to make its information more accessible – both providing medical information with facilities that might not use Epic and allowing patients to invite family members to view their records.
Further down the road is an initiative to allow its software to listen in on a conversation between a doctor and a patient and generate a doctor’s note using artificial intelligence, something the company hopes allows doctors to spend more time with patients.
Other initiatives the company is working on are allowing patients to see their out-of-pocket costs when entering their insurance information on their healthcare provider’s website, notifying patients when a nurse is on the way and allowing nurses to remotely go through appointment checklists.