Verona Area School District has been deemed to “exceed expectations” set by the state Department of Public Instruction.
The distinction, given out based on the 2018-19 academic year, is higher than what the district has earned the two prior years when it rated as “meets expectations.” The district improved significantly over the 2017-18 year in the areas of closing gaps between students and growth in student knowledge.
Almost all of the school sites in the district also meet or exceed expectations, with the exception of Badger Ridge Middle School, which remains in the same “meets few expectations” category it’s been in, though with a better score this year. Charter schools New Century School and Verona Area International School earned the distinction of “significantly exceeds expectations.”
Core Knowledge, Glacier Edge Elementary School and Verona Area High School also scored highly on the report cards, with all three receiving the distinction of “exceeds expectations.”
The district is outpacing state averages in student achievement in English and Mathematics, district-wide student improvement and closing achievement gaps, and is exceeding expectations for keeping students on track and having them ready for post-secondary education.
District administrators were pleased to see the district’s report card improve over the previous year, especially in the “priority areas” of English and math, director of curriculum and instruction Ann Franke said.
Throughout the district, it’s clear there are still academic achievement gaps between students of color and their white peers.
Black and Hispanic students have much higher rates of scoring as “basic” or “below basic” in the subjects of reading and mathematics than their white peers.
Based on the district-wide report card, 54.3% of black students rank in the areas of basic or below basic in reading and 86.9% in math, and 46.8% of Hispanic students rank in the areas of basic or below basic in reading and 86% for math. White students statistically score much higher in reading and math, with only 40.7% and 44.2%, respectively, being ranked as basic or below basic.
School sites with higher rates of socioeconomically disadvantaged students tend to see lower scores on the report card, the news release said. BRMS and Sugar Creek, Stoner Prairie and Country View elementaries have the highest rates, with more than a third of their respective student populations have some sort of financial hardship in their household.