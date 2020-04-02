Age: 79
Family: Spouse, Martha Maxwell, married 55 years; two children and four granddaughters
Originally from: Rural Nebraska, attended a one-room school
Lived in town since: 1983 on Midtown Road
Education: Ph.D., Plant Pathology, Cornell University, Ithaca, New York
Occupation: Professor; teacher, researcher, administrator, tomato breeder
Employer/job title: Professor Emeritus, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Professor and Interim Executive Associate Dean (1968-2001); Board of Directors and Tomato Breeder, Semillas Tropicales, Guatemala (2004-2014); Volunteer at the food pantry of Verona since 2001-present, Co-manager of the Badger Prairie Needs Network food pantry (2014-2015), Consultant for AgBiotech Inc., Monterey, CA (2008-Present)
Political experience: Fitchrona EMS, Chair, 1980s; Elected Twice as Supervisor, Town of Verona; Chair of Plan Commission, Town of Verona, 4 years
Other notable affiliations: American Society of Phytopathology
Honors: Fellow of the American Society of Phytopathology, International Award of Excellence, US AID; Outstanding Alumnus Award, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, Nebraska
Why are you running for supervisor?
The Town of Verona is experiencing a high demand for growth. During my term as Chair of the Plan Commission, the Comprehensive Plan and Boundary Agreement with the City of Verona have been approved. I would like to be part of the implementation of these plans for the future smart growth of the Town. Also I look forward to working with the staff and elected officials of Fitchburg to develop a Boundary Agreement for the east side of our Township.
What should be the town’s most important priority?
Most importantly the Town must manage growth in a way that retains its rural character, yet allows development which will support the needed repair and maintenance of its roads.
Since the 2016 boundary agreement, there’s been more development in the town. Is this a good thing?
Yes, controlled development allowed by the boundary agreement with the City of Verona and the use of land condominium developments in the extraterritorial jurisdictions of Madison and Fitchburg have increased our tax base and have provided over $30,000 in new revenue in 2019.
Did the Town do a good job putting together its comprehensive plan?
I chaired the Plan Commission during the preparation of the Comprehensive Plan. It focuses on guidance for development which maintains the rural character of the Town with farmland and open spaces, but also provides opportunities for commercial and residential growth.
What should a supervisor’s role be in communicating with citizens?
Supervisors should be available to answer questions from citizens and bring their concerns to the Board. As Chair of the Plan Commission, I communicate with Town residents regularly.