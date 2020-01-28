The Stoughton Courier Hub and our readers have been nominating a Citizen of The Year for more than two decades. We celebrate a combination of winners including annual achievement awards and lifelong service and we always try to highlight the unsung hero. Read below for a taste of the last five Stoughton Citizen’s of the Year. Barbara Lowe, who has worked as an educational assistant at the high school since 1999, was nominated for her length of service in the community. In addition to working at the high school, Lowe has volunteered at the Stoughton Opera House for more than 15 years, with the FFA Alumni since her son, Nicholas, joined the organization in 1995, and with numerous school district extracurricular activities for just as long. She has also helped with the annual Madrigal Dinners since 1989, starting when her twin daughters, Melissa and Rebecca, were in eighth grade, and she sings in the choir at Stoughton United Methodist Church. When AnnMarie Oakland thinks back on last summer’s launch of “Lunches for Vikings,” it’s the impact on the kids she remembers the most. And there was a large number of personal impacts last year after she started the group that delivered more than 2,000 lunches to kids in need throughout the area last summer, helping to fill stomachs and strengthen community bonds. Mike Miller Lifelong Stoughton resident Mike Miller has been with the Boy Scouts for 20 years and founded a new troop 13 years ago. His dedication to that troop since, and the resulting effect on the Stoughton community in 2016, led the Hub to select him as co-Citizen of the Year for 2016, though one nominator wrote that he should be “citizen of the year every year.” Ian Bormett Ian Bormett followed through with an instinct to help solve a problem for someone in need. Now, he hopes his example can help others fill a void he’s shown can be filled by equal parts science and goodwill. Bormett, a junior at Stoughton High School, used the school’s Fab Lab to design and build an artificial arm for 11-year-old Jonah Friedrich last year, when it could have taken more than a year to get a similar model on a waiting list. Lynne Dibel has authored five books about paddling trips she’s taken with her husband, Bob, spanning thousands of miles throughout Wisconsin and her home state of Minnesota. As the organizer of the Friends of the Badfish Creek Watershed, Lynne plays a prominent role in the protection and improvement of the creek (which flows past Oregon and into the Yahara River east of Cooksville) from environmental and recreational standpoints. Kunz, a Stoughton resident since 1981, has volunteered for more than 20 years as an accompanist for students in the school district music programs, started the Stoughton Festival Choir and has led countless community-based musical programs.
Decades of service: Remembering the past 5 Citizens of the Year
-Mackenzie Krumme