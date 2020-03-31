Debbie Biddle
Age: 58
Family: Married to Lloyd Biddle (31 years on 5/27). He is the Sr. Associate Pastor at High Point Church. Jason (2012 VAHS graduate) is a Human Resources professional at Access Community Health Centers and Jared (2017 VAHS graduate) is a junior at UW-Madison.
Originally from: Waukegan, Illinois
Lived in district since: 2006
Education: MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management and BA in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Occupation: Diversity and Inclusion Consultant
Employer/job title: Founder and Chief Consultant at The People company LLC
Political experience: Currently a VASD Board of Education member, at-large seat
Other notable affiliations:
- Africasong, Inc. Board Member & Planning Committee Chair, Since 2016 Annual State of Wisconsin Tribute & Celebration Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Capitol Rotunda
- Dane County Office for Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board
- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. — Madison Alumnae Chapter Chaplain’s Council Member Economic Development Committee Member Golden Life Member
- Madison Downtown Rotary Racial Equity and Inclusion Committee Member Music Committee Member
- Meriter Hospital Community Health Impact Committee member
United Way of Dane County Personnel Committee Member Women United Council Member Women United Career Development Committee Chair
Why are you running?
As a school board member, I will continue to work to ensure students are prepared for success in college, the workplace, and life. I want to be part of the effort to ensure excellent education and be a voice for all parents and students. I want to see VASD have teachers that are equipped to teach all students equitably, at high levels and with high expectations, so that every student thrives.
What are the most important issues facing the district over the next three years?
VASD must do all it can to ensure that every student is successful at every stage and that those graduating are college, career and community ready, including:
- Maintaining high expectations, rigorous programs and success supports to ensure learning environments are excellent, inclusive and safe for all students.
- Recruiting and retaining diverse educators representative of the student population o Providing culturally relevant and inclusive curriculum and supports
- Supporting and empowering educators in ways that result in their ability to deliver excellent educational experiences is important
Inviting, encouraging and welcoming all and more parent partnership with VASD.
What can the district do to close “achievement gaps” between students of color and their white peers?
Closing the achievement gaps requires multidimensional solutions, including:
- Ensuring high-standards, materials and learning opportunities;
- Fostering wellness through school-based health initiatives, social-emotional learning, and addressing mental health challenges;
- Teachers matching the racial and other identities of students;
- Access to advanced opportunities;
- Culturally relevant assignments;
- and research-based, non-discriminatory disciplinary policies and practices.
Do the new attendance boundaries provide enough diversity in schools?
Diversity within the new VASD boundaries is a high priority for families and the school board. The board worked hard with considerable input from the community to ensure diversity is represented at each school. Important to diversity is ensuring the teaching staff is culturally fluent, responsive and representative of the student diversity.
How important is it to ensure students at the two middle schools – with very different facilities – have the same access to programs?
Equitable access to programming for learning and achievement are important. The facilities don’t have to be identical in order for that to occur. However, we must be thoughtful and plan well, so that all students have equal access to comparable resources in light of their educational needs.
Has the district done a good job of implementing initiatives like personalized learning, the Nurtured Heart Approach and Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports?
Both NHA and PBIS have proven effective ways to engage and support students. Not every school has embraced the programs in the same ways. Yet, there are reports of truly wonderful outcomes between staff and students that have benefited student learning.
Has the district done enough to ensure its schools are safe?
The district regularly reviews and implements plans, policies and procedures to ensure school safety. VASD works collaboratively with local police and community organizations to ensure safe student environments. VASD is committed to quickly communicating with families about school and student safety concerns. Given the times, continued vigilance is required.