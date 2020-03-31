Family: Married for 33 years; two adult children — son and daughter.
Moved to the town in: I have had the pleasure and privilege of living in the Town of Rutland since 2002.
Education: Earned a B.S. in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison; taught in Wisconsin and California.
Occupation: Now retired, Co-owner/operator of Zentner Insurance Agency 1987-2016.
Political Experience: Town of Rutland Supervisor two years; Appointed by Governor Evers to Auctioneer Board 5/2020-5/2022.
Why I’m running: To promote and provide transparent, responsive and informative local government. I strongly believe that local government should always strive to increase public engagement to strengthen community relationships, share in decision making and promote inclusivity. I am familiar with the concerns of Rutland residents, I abide by a strong commitment to ethics who listens first, and seeks collaborative solutions that honor as many perspectives as possible. A good supervisor is a public servant who believes in and follows fair and legal processes, thus ensuring predictability in the deliberation and formulation of town policies and laws.
Priorities: Forge good working relationships with other towns, the county, fire/ems service providers and senior centers. Ensure that every resident has a voice and a stake in the future of our town. This will be especially important as Rutland soon updates its Comprehensive Plan.
Qualities of Rutland: Rutland is becoming more and more diverse. We are privileged to live in an area that offers rural beauty, along with an abundance of recreation and services. Working collaboratively to protect our quality of life by being keenly aware of new laws that may affect air and water quality is imperative.
Public Comment: As evidenced by four recent resident petitions, Rutland residents are determined to have their voices heard and valued. It is never a good idea to discourage or postpone public input. Local government needs to be more accessible to the public and enhance public participation in meetings