Dave Herbst
Age: 59
Family: Wife – Jenny Married 26 yrs Children — Andrew 21 and Jonathan 19 Dogs Loa and Buck Owens
Originally from: Frozen Tundra of Park Falls
Lived in Fitchburg since: 1987
Education: Bachelor Science Electrical Engineering, UW-Madison 1983
Occupation: Electrical Utility Field and Design Engineer
Employer/job title: Realtime Utility Engineers — Director Field Services
Political experience: 27 years as volunteer citizen member of Fitchburg Board of Public Works, appointed to two year terms by last eight Fitchburg Mayors. Past Board Member of Jamestown Neighborhood Association.
Other notable affiliations: Member of St. Maria Goretti Parish, longtime youth sports coach
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
Living in the district in the same home for 33 years, I’ve gained knowledge of our district’s unique character, strengths and issues. Serving for 27 years as a citizen volunteer on the Fitchburg board of public works has taught me the importance of maintaining solid basic public services and the relationship to a good quality of life. I am all in for Fitchburg since I live, work, ride my bike and shop in Fitchburg.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
- Taxes – (Ask any resident about the increase in the recent tax bill!)
- Maintaining quality of life for district residents
- Keeping solid city services at reasonable costs (roads, water, sewer, garbage pickup)
- Pay vigilant attention to our at risk areas of the district.
The city put the comprehensive plan process on an eight-month timeline. Do you agree with how this was handled?
Yes. This could be debated for years. As they say in The Right Stuff, “Light the Candle.” Having a comprehensive plan provides guidance on growth. We need to keep in mind that growth is determined primarily by markets and people desires and not necessarily a city document.
What does the city need to do to ensure equitable access to city services, particularly for those west of Verona Road and in rural areas?
It is the responsibility of the residents and alders to represent the districts needs to ensure we are treated equitably in budget and planning processes. The new park on King James Way, redeveloped Jamestown Huegel Park and the improved water supply system are examples of recent improvements made to our district by expressing concerns to the city.
Would you push for any changes to the agreement to annex part of the Town of Madison when it dissolves?
I would like to get out of the agreement since I feel this annexation will be a burden on our current taxpayers and city departments. The decision to annex is a done deal so we must be vigilant with city spending moving forward since increasing costs are inevitable with the annexation.
What responsibility does the city have to manage increasing problems with stormwater and flooding?
The board of public works and the city engineer staff have made addressing this issue a priority. We are initiating studies on some problem areas like Fitchrona Road. Moving forward, maintaining our stormwater infrastructure is also a major component of the city’s long term stormwater management plan.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
Fitchburg has something to offer for everyone. We have housing and employment opportunities for residents starting their working careers and options for experienced professionals at our outstanding businesses. Our community center offers great programs for seniors and youth, great bicycle trails and common sense, hard working residents.