Dave Carlson
Age: 57
Family: Married (Rochelle) with two children (Tim and Peter, both adults)
Originally from: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Lived in Fitchburg since: 2016
Education: M.A., Philosophy, UW-Madison
Occupation: College advisor
Employer/job title: UW-Whitewater at Rock County
Political experience: Fitchburg Plan Commission
Other notable affiliations: President of statewide academic staff organization, president of public library board, president of condo association
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I believe in giving back and being part of something bigger than myself. As a leader in professional and civic organizations I have demonstrated that I am a patient listener, I have a good grasp of issues, and I am willing to work hard. As an alder, I will devote my time and talents to ensuring that Fitchburg is an attractive and affordable place to live.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
Affordability — we must meet the need for all kinds of housing. Livability — we must make every neighborhood healthy and safe. Sustainability — we must address the causes and effects of climate change.
The city put the comprehensive plan process on an eight-month timeline. Do you agree with how this was handled?
I wish there had been more public presentations, especially in the final stages. The update seems to preserve our most important commitments, but no last-minute amendments should escape scrutiny just because there is a looming (and self-imposed) deadline.
How can the city balance promoting development with the needs of the rural residents?
Everyone has a stake in this. Our comprehensive plan says we should encourage compact neighborhoods and in-fill development if we want to preserve agricultural and other land outside the urban service area.
What does the city need to do to ensure equitable access to city services, particularly for those west of Verona Road and in rural areas?
Reconstruction of Verona Road has left some gaping holes and barriers. The city might reimagine public transportation for the area, but let’s invite entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders to consider all the new opportunities there are.
What responsibility does the city have to manage increasing problems with stormwater and flooding?
Fitchburg is not an island; we must work with other municipalities and with the county to address water issues. But we can reevaluate the standards by which we build and maintain our own infrastructure, and we can enlist the aid of every citizen to reduce runoff in their own backyard.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
My wife and I were attracted by the diversity of Fitchburg’s places and people. We love its mix of urban amenities and wide open spaces that are always just a trail away.