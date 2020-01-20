Dance on display Justin Loewen Observer correspondent Jan 20, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Avery Simpson, center, and Oregon dance team donned autumn camo pants for their second hip-hop routine during the Badger Conference dance showcase at Stoughton High School on Saturday, Jan. 18. Photo by Justin Loewen Members of the Oregon dance team perform a hip-hop routine in unison during the Badger Conference dance showcase at Stoughton High School on Saturday, Jan. 18. Photo by Justin Loewen Chloe Jacobson, right, leads the Oregon dance team in a hip-hop routine during the Badger Conference dance showcase at Stoughton High School on Saturday, Jan. 18. Photo by Justin Loewen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon High School dance team’s choreography took center stage during the Badger Conference dance showcase with two hip-hop routines at Stoughton High School on Saturday, Jan. 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOregon rated second safest in the stateSoftball: Bostley verbally commits to CreightonNew volunteer/program coordinator hired at senior centerClearing the slate: Department strategizes community policing after chief comes under criticismTown of Oregon: Two incumbents, two newcomers nominatedStoughton’s Amundson believes city’s art scene has potential to thriveA blessing box on Lincoln Avenue provides free goods for community membersSplash pad effort gets $30,000 grantCommunity orchestra to hold first concert Jan. 29‘A good long tenure:’ Gorrell to retire from district in June 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Calendar of Events Browse Today's events Submit This week's edition of the Great Dane 1/15/20 Great Dane Shopping News