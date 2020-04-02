Age: 48
Family: Spouse
Originally from: Brooklyn
Lived in Brooklyn since: Born
Education: Graduated from Oregon High School in 1990
Occupation: Handyman
Employer/job title: Self-employed
Political experience: Six months on village board
Other notable affiliations: None
Why are you running for office?
As a resident of the community for 48 years I want to be able to help by running for office to give back. Being a trustee I’ve found in the last few months is not as easy as some perceive it to be. Everything takes time to be exact months of research, developing, and discussions.
But I’ve found that helping with these items is very satisfying knowing we as trustees are helping create ways to better serve our community.