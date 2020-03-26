Dan Bahr
Age: 41
Family: Single
Originally from: Onalaska, Wisconsin
Lived in Fitchburg since: 2011
Education: Bachelor’s Political Science, UW-La Crosse and Master’s of Public Administration, UW-Milwaukee
Occupation: Government Affairs Associate
Employer/job title: Wisconsin Counties Association
Political experience: Elected to Fitchburg Common Council in 2017 and re-elected in 2019. Currently serving as Common Council President and have served on the Finance, Personnel, Transportation and Transit Committees and current Chair of Board of Public Works.
Other notable affiliations: Fitchburg Lions Club
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I am running for another term because I enjoy working on behalf of constituents and residents throughout Fitchburg. We have accomplished a lot together, but I know there is still work to be done in making our city an even better place to live, play and do business.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
I consistently hear concerns regarding property taxes. Fitchburg is a great place to live, but it is no secret that we are also an expensive community for renters, homeowners, seniors, families and the next generation. We must do everything we can to respect taxpayers and be responsible with our spending.
How can the city balance promoting development with the needs of the rural residents?
Fitchburg has a proud tradition of implementing and promoting measured growth. Our Comprehensive Plan sets the blueprint for where and how we grow, not just for the next ten years, but even more importantly, for decades to come. We recognize growth is inevitable and that people want to live and work here. I believe we should, and can, embrace our rural heritage as well as our future when making development decisions. These decisions should not be made in a vacuum between city staff and developers, but also in collaboration with members of the council, neighborhood leaders and nearby residents.
Would you push for any changes to the agreement to annex part of the Town of Madison when it dissolves?
The agreement between the Town, City of Madison and Fitchburg has been set since 2003. We know there will be increased costs to fix, maintain and operate city services that will be paid for by Fitchburg taxpayers. City leaders and staff must prepare for this annexation in a fiscally responsible manner.
What responsibility does the city have to manage increasing problems with stormwater and flooding?
The City of Fitchburg plays an active role in managing stormwater and flooding. It is critical that our engineers and developers work together to promote environmental sustainability, renewable energy, necessary dredging and responsible growth. We cannot afford to fix oversight or improper engineering after property damage has already occurred.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Fitchburg?
There is a group of local business, non-profit and community leaders working together to build a performing arts center in Fitchburg. The COPA (Community Organizations Promoting the Arts) would be an asset to our community. I support this project and the City of Fitchburg being a financial partner.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
The people! I am proud to call Fitchburg my home and I have enjoyed getting to know residents in District 2 and throughout the city. Our community is full of generous, thoughtful and caring citizens and businessowners who give back to their neighborhoods and city in countless ways.