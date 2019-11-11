Because of incorrect information supplied to the Hub, the Nov. 7 issue listed incorrect times for the three upcoming Kettle Park West listening sessions. The published dates featured room reservation times, though the actual meetings will be shorter.
The Nov. 15 meeting will be 2-3:30 p.m. at Vennevoll Clubhouse, 400 N. Morris St. The Nov. 20 meeting will be 6:30-8 p.m in the Stoughton Fire Department training room, 501 E. Main St. The final meeting on Nov. 23 will be at the fire department from 10-11:30 p.m.
The Hub regrets the errors.