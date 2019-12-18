A story in the Nov. 14 Stoughton Courier Hub included words that were misleading about the nature of an issue the City of Stoughton is contesting.
The dismissal of a citation Viking Lanes received was for the presence of minors in an area of the facility the city considers off limits. While the violation the police department claimed happened is related to the facility’s liquor license, it was not a drinking violation.
The Hub regrets the inadvertent inclusion of those words, which had been intended to bring clarity to a complicated legal situation but did the opposite.