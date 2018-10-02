Verona junior Meredith Conley can advance back to the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament with a win in her first round Thursday.
Conley, a two-time state qualifier, was the only Wildcat to advance through Monday’s WIAA Division 1 Waunakee subsectional inside Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Conley only had to play once Monday.
If she advances Thursday morning, however, she would play two more rounds that day, which would help determine where or whether she is seeded at state.
Conley has played a seeded player in the first round at state each the past two years.
“I would say getting a seed has definitely been a goal for me, and it would be super cool, but it’s not my main focus,” Conley said. “I want to just keep working hard and enjoy the rest of the season, no matter what.”
Thursday, Conley likely will play either Madison West sophomore Maddi Bremel, to whom she lost 6-3, 6-2 at conference over the weekend, or Madison Memorial’s Grace Olson.
“I think the postseason is like the cherry on top for me,” Conley said. “Everybody puts pressure on themselves now, but this is where you get to really show your hard work.”