Some 40 Verona area residents launched a campaign of investigation, persuasion and possible legal action during a meeting with the Verona Town Board last Friday night in an effort to prevent the City of Madison from locating its proposed dump at the corner of Hwy. M and PB about .9 miles southeast of the village.
A Concerned Citizens Committee of over a dozen members, with Harvey Littleton, Sunset Drive, as chairman, was named to work with Town attorney James Schmitt and Madison attorney Milo Flaten, who has been retained as special counsel, to fight the plan, which has been assailed as “secretive” and “underhanded” by angry residents in the area of the proposed dump.
The attorneys and the Committee are coordinating a drive to assemble evidence showing the site on the John Adams and Robert Davis farms on Hwy. M is unsuitable for a landfill operation and that the site was chosen through secretive and possibly misleading tactics.
Attorney Schmitt, who is also Davis’ attorney, appeared before the group during the Friday night meeting to reveal that Davis did not know until about Sept. 8 or 9 that the city selected his 158-acre farm as a portion of a new possible city dump.
Schmitt said Davis indicated any future negotiations with the city would have to include both the town and the residents of the area surrounding his property.
He explained that the developers of Applewood Hill, near one of the other possible dump sites, had obtained an option on the adjacent Adams farm in an effort to locate the dump in the Town of Verona. He said, however, that Davis has refused to give the Applewood Hill group an option to the land, which would be turned over to the city, after learning that his farm would be used for the landfill operation.
Schmitt said Davis was approached by Paul Craig, a Madison farm manager and real estate broker, who said he wished to obtain an option on the Davis property.
David remained undecided as to the sale of his property, but Craig, Schmitt said, continued to pressure for an option. Schmitt said he and Davis became suspicious of Craig’s motives because of his determination in obtaining an option.
After a 3 ½ hour debate, marked by angry appeals by Verona area citizens, the Madison City Council Thursday night postponed the move. The council began deliberations of the dump issue at 9:20 p.m. with nearly 50 Verona citizens filling the spectator galleries.