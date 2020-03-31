Christina Gomez Schmidt

Age: 48
Family: Husband Brad and three children; Adam,19, Isaac, 16; and Ellie, 13.
Originally from: Minneapolis
Lived in district since: 2002
Education: Master’s degree in natural resources, University of Michigan, 1999; bachelor’s degree in biology, Gustavus Adolphus College, 1993
Occupation: Educator
Employer/job title: Director of enrichment for Galin Education
Other notable affiliations: Program evaluation certification, Wisconsin Center for Education Research, UW-Madison; MMSD Advanced Learning Advisory Committee; Sustain Dane Sustainable Business network; Sauk Creek neighborhood board; Covenant Presbyterian Church Mission Committee; Crestwood Outdoor Education and Academic Booster Committees, founder of Madison Partnership for Advanced Learning (MPAL)
Why are you running for the Madison Metropolitan School District Board, and why should people vote for you?
This is a critical time for Madison Schools. Disparities exist in many areas. We must make schools safe and equitable places for students to learn and teachers to teach. A new superintendent will be arriving in Madison in June. We will need to manage the District’s recovery from the disruption caused by COVID-19.
Our district needs steady leadership. I am the candidate with experience working with educational policies, plans, and practices at the community, district, and school levels. I can get right to work making positive change happen, supporting teachers and staff, improving academic achievement, and increasing accountability and transparency.
What are the most important issues facing the district?
My priorities as a school board member will be to: take action on equity issues; support teachers and staff; promote academic achievement for all students; improve the K-5 reading curriculum; build trust with families and the community; improve accountability and transparency; and effectively manage the budget.
How can the district close to the opportunity gap for students of color?
We must select a new K-5 reading curriculum. Teaching should be culturally responsive, rigorous, and engaging so learning is accessible and relevant to students. We must hire and retain more teachers of color. We must partner with organizations that provide academic opportunities after school and during the summer.
Should there be police officers in MMSD high schools? Why or why not?
I support the School Resource Officers in the high schools. Serious situations have been safely resolved by SROs. Their role is to build relationships with students and staff to de-escalate conflict and quickly respond to situations. Their work reduces the need for other law enforcement to be called to schools.
Do you agree with how the district handled the superintendent hiring process?
The current Board voted unanimously to hire Dr. Gutiérrez. I am looking ahead to how we can plan, support, and evaluate his leadership. If I am elected to the Board, I will build a strong and honest, relationship with him and hold him accountable to reach the goals we set.