For the third year in a row and 10th time in program history, Stoughton wrestling ended its season as team state champions.
The third-seeded Vikings knocked off top-seeded Mukwonago 32-30 in the Division 1 championship dual on Saturday, March 7, at the UW Field House in Madison.
Stoughton had defeated sixth-seeded Neenah 45-24 in the quarterfinals and second-seeded Kaukauna 42-19 in the semifinals on Friday, March 6.
Junior 126-pounder Alex Wicks swung the duals against Mukwonago and Kaukauna by pinning his opponent.
Individual state champions Nicolar Rivera (120) and Brooks Empey (220) and bronze medalists Gavin Model (145) and Luke Mechler (152) each won all three of their matches. Rudy Detweiler (195) won both of his matches against Mukwonago and Kaukauna.