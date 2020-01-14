A celebration of the Lunar Chinese New Year will be held from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at the library.
Attendees can ring in the Year of the Rat with Mandarin Chinese stories, Chinese language practice, songs, crafts and refreshments presented by students and staff of Verona Area International School.
VAIS teacher Lumei Huang will read a version of “Twelve Zodiac Animals.”
Attendees are encouraged to wear your favorite red outfit. All ages are invited to attend.
For information, call 845-7180.