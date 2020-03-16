The Oregon girls basketball team's dreams of a Division 2 state championship came to an end before the Panthers stepped on the Resch Center court in Green Bay.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) late Thursday, March 12, canceled all remaining games of the state girls basketball tournament, including Oregon's state semifinal matchup against Hortonville. The decision to cancel the tournament came as a response to evolving concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The fourth-seeded Panthers (21-5) were set to take on the top-seeded Polar Bears (25-1) at 1:35 p.m. Friday, March 13. It was going to be Oregon's first state tournament game since 1980.
Tickets for the girls state basketball tournament will be refunded in full. Fans are asked to contact the WIAA office only if you do not see a refund to your account within two weeks of the tournament.
Any tickets purchased at Oregon High School will be refunded by the school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.