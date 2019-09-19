Welcome to the 2019-20 school year!
The mission of the Verona Area School District is: Every Student Must Be Successful. The entire staff of the Verona Area School District (VASD) from teachers to support staff, food service, custodians, administrators and Board of Education is completely committed to focus on making this the best educational experience for your child(ren).
Every year, the district has many items to spotlight, but in the last few years, a couple of these items continue to remain a major priority as we address the remarkable growth of our communities and our staff’s focus to ensure we meet our mission. This year, we are spotlighting:
• Our “Building for 2020” campaign
• School attendance boundary changes
• Our five-year strategic plan
• Establishing personalized learning plans for every student this school year
Building for 2020
In April 2017, the voters of the Verona Area School District overwhelmingly approved three referendum questions to build a new high school, remodel and repurpose Badger Ridge Middle School/Core Knowledge Charter School and the existing high school and K-Wing. Additionally, voters approved an operational referendum to pay for additional staff related to the new building.
Our new high school project is nearly 70% completed and is on schedule to open in fall 2020. I encourage you to visit our website, verona.k12.wi.us/Buildingfor2020 to see pictures, drone video and other documents related to this construction project.
School attendance boundary changes
At its July 23 meeting, the Board of Education voted on attendance area boundaries for our elementary and middle schools taking effect in the 2020-2021 school year.
The board approved a phased-in approach for transitioning middle school students and is still deliberating on the extent of grandfathering, if any, for elementary school students. Once those decisions are made, we will be sending out information to all families.
In the meantime, you can find all things related to the boundaries process by visiting the boundary adjustments sub-page of the Building for 2020 site.
Strategic plan
In the summer of 2018, the Board approved our five-year strategic plan, which is built to support the mission of Every Student Being Successful.
Additionally, the Board established two goals of removing the predictability of student outcomes and resource allocation.
As we start year two of the plan, we will be aligning systems, policy and resources in support of that plan and the Board goals. Visit verona.k12.wi.us/Strategic Plan to view our entire five-year plan.
Personalized learning
In April of 2013, the Board of Education approved the goal that every student in VASD would have a personalized learning plan. A great deal of work on building the necessary technology infrastructure and staff training has occurred, and we have implemented personalized learning in every classroom of every school.
Each student has completed the goal of having a Personalized Learning Plan (PLP). We also created a personalized learning progression to support teacher practices in the classroom as our focus remains on academic goal setting, creating learner profiles, continual teacher professional development (on-going since 2013), unveiling a new software platform to support the work of student PLPs and finally…engaging with families during this process.
You can find the most up-to-date information on our website at verona.k12.wi.us/PersonalizedLearning.
Contact us
These are four of the many exciting activities going on in our district. I invite you to visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter to learn more.
The Verona Area School District is an outstanding school district because of the commitment, hard work and sacrifice of the entire staff and community. Working together with families and the community, we can make this the best school district in Wisconsin and achieve our mission.
We look forward to this school year and we thank you for continuing to make learning the most important endeavor for all of our children.
Dean Gorrell is the superintendent of the Verona Area School District. He can be contacted at gorrelld@verona.k12.wi.us or 845-4310.