1. Budget crunch, attracting young families
Summing up the Stoughton Area School District’s five-year financial forecast in February, school board president Frank Sullivan put it simply: “uncertainty.”
For several years, officials have warned that the district’s finances would be in good shape through the 2019-20 budget, due in part to the successful recurring referendum in 2014, but questionable afterward. That hasn’t changed, as while the calendar moves to 2020, the school board might have some big decisions – and cuts – to make this fall.
Beyond that, SASD business manager Erica Pickett said, “we may be faced with making potential reductions if projected enrollment declines continue to occur and the state funding levels aren’t sufficient to support current spending levels.”
“Looking out five years, there’s a lot of question marks,” she told the board at the Feb. 4 meeting.
“With state funding on the rebound with Gov. Evers’ last biennial budget, perhaps the biggest question mark moving forward is the district’s continued enrollment decline, which isn’t getting worse, but isn’t getting better.
In September, the annual “Third Friday” official student count showed 65 fewer students in the district for the 2019-20 school year than the year before. And while the number is less than the 94-student loss last year, the most troubling statistic is that smaller classes are working their way through the grade levels.
“It’s the same story we’ve been talking about since 2002,” Pickett said.
Prompted by a board member’s question, Pickett said “just about every other” school district in Dane County is increasing in enrollment, which brought a bit of angst to the surface among some members.
Kathleen Hoppe said things didn’t seem to click with the school board members and three Common Council members on the ad hoc committee started a few years ago to look into ways to attract and retain young families. She said the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce also needs to be included in the effort, “so when people inquire about Stoughton and about our schools they get a little more than just the trifold with all the Syttende Mai pictures and, ‘We have the opera house.’”
Steve Jackson said he’d like the district to gather information about what younger families are looking for and share that with city officials that could help turn those ideas into action.
“It sure would help if we had affordable housing for families instead of more senior housing,” he said. “It will hit us … when it comes to curriculum for the children and staff, but also our facilities. What’s that going to look like if we continue to see these numbers and we’re not working with the city to make improvements?”