The annual Bryant Foundation scholarship awards are open. Applications are due April 15.
Applicants must:
Be current postsecondary undergraduates or high school graduates. Candidates must have at least a high school diploma or GED certificate. Students currently in high school are not eligible to apply.
Plan to enroll or be currently enrolled in part-time or full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire 2020-2021 academic year.
Preference is given to nontraditional students who did not go directly to college after high school and who want to attend college, or are currently enrolled in college.
Application postmark deadline date is: April 15, 2020.
Applications are only available at:
learnmore.scholarsapply.org/bryantfoundation
For information, contact Scholarship America at 507-931-1682.