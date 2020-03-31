Age: 41
Family: Spouse – Amanda Ross; two children currently enrolled in the district
Originally from: Wausau, WI
Lived in district since: 2011
Education: BA in Business Management, BA in Economics – Luther College Class of 2000
Occupation: Software Consultant
Employer/job title: RossGraf Consulting, LLC / Owner & Lead Consultant
Why are you running for school board?
As a parent with two children currently in the school district, I have a vested interest in the success of our schools. My goal as a board member would be to ensure that our schools are strong in the short term, as well as the long term. We have a great school district, full of dedicated teachers and staff, but our student achievement numbers are not where they should be. As a school board member, I’d like to see greater community involvement and teacher input to ensure we can tackle the challenges we face as a school district.
What are the most important issues facing the district over the next three years?
Hiring the right superintendent to replace Dean Gorrell is high on the list. As a growing school system, we cannot afford to get this wrong, or our teachers and students will be paying the price for years. Greater student accountability and fiscal responsibility are also key issues to be addressed.
What can the district do to close “achievement gaps” between students of color and their white peers?
Reducing the achievement gap has to focus on helping students who are struggling without holding back those who are succeeding. I’d like to see more early intervention programs – particularly for reading. A student who can’t read will struggle in virtually every class, and fall further behind each year.
Do the new attendance boundaries provide enough diversity in VASD schools?
As a parent, I attended virtually every planning session and school board meeting related to the attendance boundaries, and diversity was a consideration at every one of them. I’d say the board successfully did their job of balancing diversity along with the other objectives of the boundary changes.
How important is it to ensure students at the two middle schools – with very different facilities – have the same access to programs?
Whether we’re talking about our elementary or middle schools, our goal should be to offer access to similar programs regardless of physical location. With BRMS moving to the old high school, I’d like to see after school opportunities for all middle school students to take advantage of the increased amenities.
Has the district done a good job of implementing initiatives like personalized learning, the Nurtured Heart Approach and Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports?
I think the district is on the right track with personalized learning, but believe that Nurtured Heard and PBIS have missed the mark. It seems that appropriate boundaries are not being set for students, and the behaviors the district is trying to address continue on in the classroom.
Has the district done enough to ensure its schools are safe?
I believe we are moving in the right direction as it pertains to outside threats, and appreciate that the district keeps a resource officer in the high school. I’d like to see more done to address bullying, and increase efforts to hold students accountable to promote a positive learning environment.