Under a new contract approved Nov. 18 by the school board for the police-school liaison officer, communication between the district and the Verona Police Department regarding activities that could impact one another will increase.
That’s the most significant change in a PSLO contract was was left mostly unchanged from the prior year’s contract, superintendent Dean Gorrell said at the meeting. The new contract’s language states the district will communicate information to the police department when information arises with students that could result in a situation requiring law enforcement intervention. It also says the police will share information regarding incidents happening in the community that might pose a threat to the district.
The language reflects the improved communication between the district and the police department that’s been happening, Gorrell said.
“I think we’ve made some pretty good strides,” he said. “This just really codifies that in language.”
Other language changes to the contract include an update to the purpose description of the officer to more closely match the district’s strategic plan. The contract adds that the PSLO’s role is meant to further the “safe and inclusive” environment of the district’s school sites.
The PSLO position is a partnership between the district and the police department, but an employee of the police department. The district pays for 60% of the officer’s salary during months when school is in session.
While the district doesn’t have the power to appoint a specific officer to the post, it retains the right to request a different officer from the department.