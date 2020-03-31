Age: 32
Family: Wife Sarah and one-year-old Cecelia
Originally from: Manitowoc
Lived in Stoughton since: 2015
Education: Dual master’s in history and German, BGSU
Occupation: Compliance/documentation
Employer/job title: NEC / Compliance specialist
Political experience: Stoughton District 4 alder since February 2019
Other notable affiliations: Endorsed by Stoughton, Area Democrats and progressives, Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America, and South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I was inspired to apply for the open seat last year by the urgency of the climate crisis. In the year since, I have been a leader in moving the city toward solutions on this. In October, we passed a resolution I drafted that declared the climate crisis to be an emergency. Since then, I have been working with the CA/CP committee to bring community resources together and move toward aggressive climate targets.
What are the most important issues facing the city?