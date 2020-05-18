Hometown: Madison
Education: Edgewood College and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Position: 8th grade teacher
School: Savannah Oaks Middle School
Years in VASD: 29
What inspired you to get into education?
I chose a career in teaching when a high school biology teacher asked if I would be a lab assistant in class. I did, and he began talking about how good I was at it. I was invited to be an assistant in a Phy Ed class. Word got around and as I assisted in other classes from time to time, it was suggested I become a teacher. I really wanted to be a biologist or radiologist but my parents weren't thrilled about that, so I thought I would try teaching for a while and then go back to school for biology. I fell in love with teaching and never looked back.
What is like ending your career with doing virtual learning?
I never envisioned that I would be teaching my last quarter of my career in this manner. VASD had prepared us to move to use technology to enhance our lessons so I felt ready for it. Some things I didn’t anticipate but have learned is how important it is to not only deliver lessons but to also think about how to continue to connect with our students, keeping them feeling connected and motivated.
What will you miss about working in the school district?
I will miss the administrators and colleagues who all share a desire to push and support each other to grow in an effort to improve instruction and meet the needs of all students to be successful. I will miss the relationships with the students and their families. I will miss the community that supports us and helps us to remember it is a team effort.
Why are you retiring now?
My daughter who lives in Virginia gave birth to twins on March 21st. We have other grandchildren who live in South Carolina and Texas. It has been difficult to spend time with them. I am retiring now so we can spend more time with our children and grandchildren.
What are your plans for retirement?
We are moving to Virginia and I will plan on taking care of my daughter’s twins while my daughter and her husband are at work.