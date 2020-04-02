Amanda Peterson
Age: 47
Family: partner: Jeff; son: Toby, 12
Originally from: Des Plaines, Illinois
Lived in Oregon since: 2004
Education: B.A. in Spanish from Gustavus Adolphus College
Occupation: Freelance editor
Employer/job title: Self-employed
Political experience: Village of Oregon Trustee since 2018; Public Works Committee, Library Building Committee, and OCA Media Board member
Other notable affiliations: Oregon Area Progressives, Oregon Juggling Club, former Homeroom Volunteer Coordinator, Co-founder of South Main Historic Neighborhood
Why are you running for the village board?
I believe in public service. I really enjoy hearing from constituents, answering their questions, and helping with any issues if I can. Decisions made at the local level can have a real impact on peoples’ lives. I love this community and want to make sure it continues to grow responsibly.
What are the most important issues facing the village in the next three years?
Flooding/stormwater management, building infrastructure (public and private) to accommodate new growth while keeping this community affordable for residents and transitioning to energy efficient buildings and modes of transportation. Also, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re following all the recommended actions and adapting as we go. Hopefully that will be enough.
What responsibility does the village have to manage increasing problems with stormwater and flooding?
Hindsight is 20/20. The Village Board can only control what we do going forward. Oregon is built on lowlands. The water table is high and projections show this will probably worsen because of climate change. We are beginning work on short-term plans that address helping water get where it wants to go while minimizing damage to property and cost to taxpayers. Long-term plans need to be made to address climate change, such as building energy-efficient buildings, bringing public transportation to Oregon, making the community more pedestrian and bike friendly, and deciding where new development is appropriate or should be avoided.
How should the village work with the police department to improve community relations?
The Village Board recently authorized the Diversity and Inclusion Committee to advise the Board about any issues in our policies or practices. Acting chief Pagenkopf has included collaborating with community members to identify and creatively solve problems in her initial 60-day goals. This is a work in progress.