Spring election
No matter where you live in Fitchburg, you’ll have a local race to vote for April 7.
There’s at least one contested race in all four districts, with each having an aldermanic election. Incumbent Mayor Aaron Richardson, however, has no challengers.
For two of Fitchburg’s three school districts, there will be at least one contested election. In the other, the decision will not be between who gets on, but how long board members stay there.
In all three districts, any new board members will either work with a new superintendent in June or July or be a part of the hiring process for one.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Sample ballots will be available on the city’s website (follow the Government – City Clerk tab), as well as on myvote.wi.gov.
The April 7 election will also feature the state Supreme Court justice race and the presidential primary for the Democratic party, to decide who will run against President Donald Trump in the November general election.
The two Dane County Board of Supervisor incumbents within the city will also be on the April ballot, but both are running unopposed.
Two of the city races will see a newcomer take the seat, with Dave Herbst and Joe Maldonado competing for an open District 1 spot and Randy Udell and Scott Lehmann running in District 4.
Two incumbents will also be running to hold their council seats – incumbent Dan Bahr in District 2 is running against Gabriella Gerhardt, and Shannon Strassman is running for her seat for the first time against Dave Carlson after she was appointed in August.
For the Madison Metropolitan School District board, two races will be contested. Seat 6’s race will feature Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt on the ballot, and incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen is running for her seat against newcomer Wayne Strong.
Voters in the Verona Area School District have two seats up for re-election.
One is the at-large seat between incumbent Debbie Biddle and newcomer Bob Ross. In the other, incumbent Kristina Navarro-Haffner, who represents the City of Verona, does not have any challengers.
In the Oregon School District, there are three seats for three candidates, but the choice will be who gets the longer term.
Running in Area II are newcomers Heather Garison and Kevin Mehring; the top vote-getter receives a three-year term, while the runner-up gets two years.
Tim LeBrun, who represents Area III, is the only incumbent running for re-election and is unopposed.