If the City of Stoughton’s Redevelopment Authority has its way, 2020 will be a big year for the downtown waterfront.
It could be a historic year for the long-awaited riverfront redevelopment project, or it could be another year that progress stalled again. But if it stalls, this time history won’t be what’s in the way.
The RDA spent much of 2019 on the long process of finding the right developer for the project after the demolition of the Highway Trailer complex on East South Street cleared the way for the city to use the land for the redevelopment project. The final piece of that century-old six-building complex, known as the blacksmith shop, came down in September after months of debate over its historic value.
Now that Curt Vaughn Brink Developers has signed a letter of intent to take on the project for the city, Stoughtonites might finally see some steps forward on the road to making these changes to the downtown happen.
Brink’s plan includes commercial and residential developments along the river, topped off the development with the addition of a brew pub in the city’s old power station building, where patrons can look out on the Yahara river while enjoying a drink.
The RDA still hasn’t signed a developer’s agreement with Brink, however. A letter of intent the two sides signed in November contains non-binding language.
A more formal agreement will be necessary to move ahead with any concrete plans.
If the RDA and Brink do not continue with plans for the riverfront, the authority will have to restart its search for a developer or consider other ways to develop the land.
A previous master developer, Appleton-based Tanesay, backed out of the project in 2016, when city leaders couldn’t agree on the fate of the blacksmith shop. A search for another master developer in 2019 yielded only Brink after two other candidates were rejected and three others withdrew from consideration in the spring.