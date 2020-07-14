STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Patricia Ann Owen, D.O.D. 01/29/2020
Case No. 2020PR0168
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth July 27, 1948 and date of death January 29, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 94 Heritage Lane, Belleville, WI 53508.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is October 16, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1000.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
July 13, 2020
Terese M. Hansen
Hansen Law Office
111 E. Verona Ave.
Verona, WI 53593
608-772-3939
Bar Number: 1000988
Published: July 16, 23 and 30, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *