CITY OF VERONA
NOTICE TO ELECTORS RELATING TO BOND ISSUES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on June 22, 2020, at a meeting of the Common Council of the City of Verona, the following resolutions were adopted and recorded pursuant to Section 67.05(1), Wisconsin Statutes:
INITIAL RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $670,000 FOR STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS
BE IT RESOLVED by the Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, that there shall be issued, pursuant to Chapter 67, Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $670,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of street improvement projects.
INITIAL RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $410,000 FOR PARKS AND PUBLIC GROUNDS PROJECTS
BE IT RESOLVED by the Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, that there shall be issued, pursuant to Chapter 67, Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $410,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of parks and public grounds projects.
INITIAL RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4,600,000 FOR SEWERAGE PROJECTS
BE IT RESOLVED by the Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, that there shall be issued, pursuant to Chapter 67, Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $4,600,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of sewerage projects.
The Wisconsin Statutes (s. 67.05(7)(b)) provide that initial resolutions need not be submitted to the electors unless within 30 days after adoption of the initial resolutions a petition is filed in the City Clerk’s office requesting a referendum. This petition must be signed by electors numbering at least 10% of the votes cast for governor in the City at the last general election. A petition may be filed with respect to any one or more of the initial resolutions.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: June 25, 2020
