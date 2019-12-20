NOTICE
TOWN OF PLEASANT SPRINGS
This is to notify anyone it may concern that Cynthia S. Christofferson, agent for Thundercat Fireworks & Pyrotechnic Display Company, Inc., d/b/a Thundercat Fireworks, located at 2771 County Highway N, Cottage Grove, WI, 53527, has applied for a Class “A” Retailers Liquor License for the sale of intoxicating liquor, for off premises consumption, for the sale of Liquor and Wine, in the Town of Pleasant Springs, Dane County, Wisconsin, for the period from July 16, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
/s/Maria Hougan
Clerk/Treasurer
Published: December 26, 2019
WNAXLP
