ORDINANCE NO. 19-11
VILLAGE OF OREGON
DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 1.02 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES RELATING TO APPOINTED OFFICIALS
The Village Board of the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin, ordains as follows:
1. Section 1.02 of the Municipal Code of the Village of Oregon is amended to read as follows:
1.02 APPOINTED OFFICIALS. The appointed officials of the Village shall be as follows:
Official, How Appointed, Term
Administrator, Village Board, At pleasure
Animal Control Officer, Village Board, At pleasure
Assessor, Village Board, 1 year
Building Inspector, Village Board, 1 year
Cemetery Sexton, Village Board, 1 year
Chief of Police, Board of Police Commissioners, Indefinite
(During good behavior)
Emergency Government Director, Village Board, Indefinite
Clerk
(Charter Ord. #00-01), Village Board, Indefinite
Finance Director/Treasurer
(Charter Ord. #00-01), Village Board, Indefinite
Director of Public Works
(Charter Ord #.30), Village Board, Indefinite
Electrical Inspector, Village Board, 1 year
HVAC Inspector, Village Board, 1 year
Library Director, Library Board, 1 year
Plumbing Inspector, Village Board, 1 year
Senior Center Director, Village Board, 1 year
Village Forester, Village Board, 1 year
Zoning Administrator, Village Board, 1 year At pleasure
Director of Planning, Village Board, At pleasure
2. This Ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication pursuant to law.
The above ordinance was duly adopted by a two thirds (2/3) majority vote of the elected members of the Village Board of the Village of Oregon at a regular meeting held on December 2, 2019.
APPROVED:
_____________________________
Jeanne Carpenter, Village President
ATTEST:
_____________________________
Candie Jones,
Director of Administrative Services
Approved: December 16, 2019
Published: December 19, 2019
WNAXLP
ORDINANCE NO. 19-12
VILLAGE OF OREGON
DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
AN ORDINANCE CHANGING THE ZONING CLASSIFICATION OF LOT 2, CSM 15248, FROM PLANNED BUSINESS (PB) TO TWO FAMILY RESIDENTIAL – 6 (TR-6).
(Lot 2, CSM 15248)
RECITALS
1. Application has been made to change the zoning classification of the Property with the parcel ID 165/0509-012-6650-1, also known as Lot 2, CSM 15248 (the “Property”) from PB to TR-6.
2. On August 8, 2019, the Village Plan Commission conducted a public hearing on the Application.
3. On December 16, 2019, the Village Board considered the Application.
4. The Village Board finds that changing the zoning classification of the Property to TR-6, is consistent with the spirit and intent of the Village’s Zoning Code, is consistent with the Village’s Comprehensive Plan, and promotes the public health, safety and general welfare of the Village.
ORDINANCE
NOW THEREFORE the Village Board of the Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin adopts the following ordinance:
Section 1. The recitals set forth above are material to and are incorporated in this ordinance as if set forth in full.
Section 2. The zoning classification the Property is changed from PB to TR-6.
Section 3. This ordinance shall be effective upon passage and publication or posting pursuant to law.
The above and foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Village Board of the Village of Oregon at its meeting held on December 16, 2019, by a vote of ______ in favor, ______ opposed, and ______ not voting.
APPROVED:
_____________________________
Jeanne Carpenter, Village President
ATTEST:
_____________________________
Candie Jones,
Director of Administrative Services
Approved: December 16, 2019
Published: December 19, 2019
WNAXLP
ORDINANCE NO. 19-13
VILLAGE OF OREGON
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 7.02 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE VILLAGE OF OREGON, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
The Village Board of the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows:
1. Section 7.02(5)3. of the Code of Ordinances for the Village of Oregon is amended to provide as follows:
3. Between November 15 and April 1, from 2:00 am to 6:00 am, parking is prohibited as follows: (i) on even numbered days, in the parking lot adjacent to the Village Hall at 117 Spring St., and the parking lot in Hitching Park, located between Spring St. and N. Main St.; and (ii) on odd numbered days, in the parking lot in the 100 block of Jefferson St.
2. Section 7.02(5)4. of the Code of Ordinances for the Village of Oregon is created to provide as follows:
4. Between November 15 and April 1, parking is prohibited at all times in the four public parking spaces directly west of the dumpster corral in the parking lot in the 100 block of Jefferson Street. These spaces shall remain open for snow storage.
3. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication pursuant to law.
The above ordinance was duly adopted by the Village Board of the Village of Oregon at a regular meeting held on December 16, 2019.
APPROVED:
_____________________________
Jeanne Carpenter, Village President
ATTEST:
_____________________________
Candie Jones,
Director of Administrative Services
Approved: December 16, 2019
Published: December 19, 2019
WNAXLP