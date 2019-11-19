ORDINANCE NO. 19-10
VILLAGE OF OREGON
DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
AN ORDINANCE CHANGING THE ZONING CLASSIFICATION OF PROPERTY LOCATED AT 124 ROSEWOOD AVENUE FROM PLANNED BUSINESS TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT
RECITALS
1. Oregon Apartments LLC (the “Applicant”) has requested approval of a change in zoning and a General Development Plan for the property located at 124 Rosewood Avenue, Oregon, Wisconsin (the “Property”).
2. The Planned Development District is intended to provide a voluntary regulatory framework designed to encourage and promote improved environmental and aesthetic design in the Village by allowing for greater design freedom, imagination and flexibility in the development of land while insuring substantial compliance with the basic intent of the Village’s Zoning Ordinance and Comprehensive Plan. The comparable zoning district for the Property, used for establishing base line zoning requirements and identifying needed flexibility, is Planned Business (PB).
3. The Applicant has submitted a General Development Plan (the “GDP”), attached as Exhibit A. The GDP proposes that the Property be developed with a three-story multi-family building containing 58 dwelling units, 52 parking spaces under the building and 56 surface parking spaces (the “Project”).
4. On November 7, 2019, the Village Plan Commission conducted a public hearing on the GDP.
5. On November 18, 2019, the Village Board considered approving the GDP.
6. The Village Board makes the following findings:
A. The proposed GDP Zoning Map Amendment furthers the purpose of the Zoning Ordinance by providing a form of mixed use development (in combination with the associated Sleep Inn hotel) as recommended for the subject property in the Comprehensive Plan, and by complying with all zoning requirements as modified by the three flexibilities discussed in Section 3 of this Ordinance.
B. The proposed GDP Zoning Map Amendment responds to the Comprehensive Plan’s call for mixed use development on the subject property (in combination with the associated Sleep Inn hotel). The GDP provides the zoning flexibility necessary to allow for ground floor residential development where otherwise prohibited by the Planned Business zoning district.
C. The proposed GDP Zoning Map Amendment otherwise complies with all of the requirements of the PB Zoning District and the Zoning Ordinance as a whole.
D. The proposed GDP accomplishes development with a desired high-quality multifamily residential land use.
E. The proposed GDP will not adversely affect traffic flow on area streets and provides a sufficient number of on-site vehicle and bicycle parking spaces.
ORDINANCE
NOW THEREFORE the Village Board of the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin adopts the following ordinance:
Section 1. The recitals set forth above are material to and are incorporated in this Ordinance as if set forth in full.
Section 2. The zoning classification of the Property is changed to Planned Development District and the GDP is approved, pursuant to section 17-914 of the Village Code and Wis. Stat. § 62.23(7)(d).
Section 3. The following flexibilities to the otherwise applicable requirements of the PB District are approved:
A. While the PB District only permits residential development in mixed use buildings, the Property will be entirely residential.
B. Although paved surfaces must be set back ten feet from a public street right-of-way, a small portion of certain parking spaces will be located less than 10 feet from Rosewood Avenue.
C. Although the proposed building would typically require 117 parking spaces, the Applicant has demonstrated, consistent with Code Section 17-704(8)(b)1., that the Property’s parking needs will be met with 108 spaces.
Section 4. The Property shall be developed and used in full compliance with the General Development Plan and a Specific Implementation Plan to be approved by the Village. The General Development Plan and Specific Implementation Plan shall constitute the zoning regulations for the Property, and may be enforced as any other zoning regulation in the Village of Oregon. A copy of the General Development Plan and the Specific Implementation Plan shall be maintained and kept on file by the Village Clerk.
The above and foregoing Ordinance was duly adopted by the Village Board of the Village of Oregon at its meeting held on November 18, 2019, by a vote of 7 in favor, 0 opposed, and 0 not voting.
APPROVED:
By ___________________________
Jeanne Carpenter, Village President
ATTEST:
By ___________________________
Peggy S. K. Haag, Village Clerk
First Reading: November 18, 2019
Second Reading: November 18, 2019
Approved: November 18, 2019
Published: November 21, 2019
