MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT HELD ON FEBRUARY 24, 2020
The regular meeting of the School Board of the Oregon School District was called to order by Board President Steve Zach at 6:30 PM on February 24 2020, in the OSD Innovation Center at the Oregon High School in the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin. Upon roll call, the following Board members were present: Ms. Barb Feeney, Ms. Courtney Odorico, Ms. Krista Flanagan, Mr. Troy Pankratz, Ms. Ahna Bizjak, Mr. Tim LeBrun and Mr. Zach. The following Board members were absent: none. Administrators present: Dr. Brian Busler, Dr. Leslie Bergstrom, Ms. Jina Jonen, Ms. Erika Mundinger, Mr. Jon Tanner, Mr. Chris Kluck, Mr. Jason Zurawik, Ms. Stephanie Snyder Knudtson, Mr. Brad Ashmore, Mr. Mike Carr, Mr. Jim Pliner, Ms. Kerri Modjeski, Ms. Darci Krueger, Ms. Kim Griffin, Ms. Cyndi Olander, Ms. Dawn Goltz, Ms. Mary Hermes, Ms. Anna Seidenstricker and Ms. Katie Heitz.
Proof in the form of a certificate by the Oregon Observer of communications and public notice given to the public and the Oregon Observer and a certificate of posting as required by Section 19.84 Wisconsin Statutes as to the holding of this meeting was presented by Mr. Zach.
In the Presidents address, Mr. Zach shared that the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) has begun the celebration for its centennial year, and that the purpose of starting the group in 1921 was to enhance education for all students across the state, which still holds true today.
Ms. Flanagan moved and Ms. Bizjak seconded the motion to proceed with the meeting as posted. Motion passed by unanimous voice vote 7-0.
A. CONSENT CALENDAR:
Mr. Pankratz moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to approve the following items on the Consent Calendar.
1. Approval of Minutes -
a. February 10, 2020 Regular Board Meeting
b. February 10, 2020 Executive Session
2. Approve payments in the amount of $1,963,652.69
3. Treasurers Reports ending January 31, 2020
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements:
a. Whitney Hansen — 1.0 Spanish Teacher at OHS
5. Staffing Assignments — None
6. Field Trip Requests — None
7. Acceptance of Donations:
Irene Draper in the amount of $225 for the Draper Family Scholarship;
Carla Draper in the amount of $300 for the Draper Family Scholarship;
Duane Draper in the amount of $225 for the Draper Family Scholarship;
Rubin for Kids, Inc in the amount of $250 for OMS Bandy Activity;
Jeff Nachreiner in the amount of $4229.68 for PVE Classroom Furniture;
Anonymous in the amount of $400 for clothes and toys for a student at BKE;
Edwin Ferguson in the amount of $2000 for OMS Band Activity
In a roll call vote, the following board members voted yes with Ms. Bizjak abstaining from the February 10 Board Minutes and the February 10 Executive Session Minutes: Mr. Pankratz, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Feeney, Ms. Flanagan, Ms. Bizjak, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 7-0.
B. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC:
The following members of the public spoke regarding school start/end times and length of school day: Jen Dailey, Jacob Bell, Amanda Payne, Kayte Goglio, Martha Klug, Ben Johnson, Joanie Sommers, Tim Vierus, Scott Garrison, Heather Garrison, Seth Klug, Jennifer Hans, and Kalena Hensey.
C. INFORMATION ITEMS:
OEA Report — None
Student Representative Report — None
The Board recessed at 7:06 p.m. to conduct the noticed public hearings.
D. ACTION ITEMS:
1. Public Hearing to Alter School District Boundary: At 7:06 p.m. Mr. Zach called the public hearing on a reorganization petition by Karl and Karen Martin on property described as 1.0 acres on Bellbrook Road, Parcel No. 0509-284-9506-0, in the Town of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin, to detach from Belleville School District and attach to Oregon School District. Board members present for the hearing were: Ms. Feeney, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Flanagan, Mr. Pankratz, Ms. Bizjak, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach.
Ms. Flanagan moved and Mr. LeBrun seconded the motion to appoint Ms. Jina Jonen as Secretary for the public hearing. Motion passed in a unanimous voice vote 7-0.
There was no objection to the inclusion of the Notice of Hearing in the record of the public hearing on the petition. Mr. Zach reviewed the seven factors to consider for the public hearing. Dr. Busler gave an overview of the petition and exhibits and shared a map of the affected property.
The property owners, Mr. and Mrs. Martin were in attendance and provided an additional map for Board Members. They shared background information about the property and that it was once a 20-acre parcel and when it was divided in 2008, the property was split between Oregon and Belleville School Districts. Mr. and Mrs. Martin expressed their safety concerns related to a shared driveway that is currently being used by buses of both the Oregon School District and Belleville School District.
Geographic: The property is adjacent to both the Oregon School District and the Belleville School District. It is approximately 7 miles to the center of Oregon and approximately 6 miles to the center of Belleville.
Educational: Dr. Busler shared that the Oregon School District can meet the needs of any children on this property. The change will not materially affect the instruction at either school district.
Fiscal Impact: This property is currently vacant land. Once residential property is built it will increase in value. The current tax value of the land is approximately $6,000. There would be no adverse financial effect.
Contiguous: This property is contiguous and would not create an island in the District.
Socioeconomic Level and Racial Composition: This does not apply, as there are no students currently residing on this property.
Board members had an opportunity to ask questions.
There were no opponents to the petition present.
Dr. Busler stated that the Administrative recommendation is to approve the detachment from the Belleville School District and attachment to the Oregon School District.
Motion: Mr. Pankratz moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to approve the transfer of the territory described in the petition. That the reorganization requested in the petition filed January 30, 2020, detaching territory in said petition from the Belleville School District and attaching said territory to the Oregon School District be approved. Ms. Jonen distributed ballots. Board members voted and Ms. Jonen tabulated the votes. Motion passed 7-0 to approve the transfer. Ms. Flanagan moved and Mr. LeBrun seconded the motion to adopt the Resolution authorizing the Issuance of An Order. A certified copy of the resolution will be sent to the Belleville School Board and to DPI within five days. The hearing was adjourned at 7:26 p.m.
2. Public Hearing to Alter School District Boundary: At 7:26 p.m. Mr. Zach called the public hearing on a reorganization petition by Karl and Karen Martin on property described as 14.262 acres on Bellbrook Road, Parcel No. 0509-284-9520-0, in the Town of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin, to detach from Belleville School District and attach to Oregon School District. Board members present for the hearing were: Ms. Feeney, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Flanagan, Mr. Pankratz, Ms. Bizjak, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach.
Ms. Bizjak moved and Mr. Pankratz seconded the motion to appoint Ms. Jina Jonen as Secretary for the public hearing. Motion passed in a unanimous voice vote 7-0.
There was no objection to the inclusion of the Notice of Hearing in the record of the public hearing on the petition. Mr. Zach went through the seven factors to consider for the public hearing. Dr. Busler gave an overview of the petition and exhibits and shared a map of the affected property.
The property owners, Mr. and Mrs. Martin were in attendance and provided an additional map for Board Members. They shared background information about the property and that it was once a 20-acre parcel and when it was divided in 2008, the property was split between Oregon School District and Belleville School District. Mr. and Mrs. Martin expressed their safety concerns related to a shared driveway that is currently being used by buses of both the Oregon School District and Belleville School District.
Geographic: The property is adjacent to the Belleville School District. It is approximately 7 miles to the center of Oregon and approximately 6 miles to the center of Belleville.
Educational: Dr. Busler shared that the Oregon School District can meet the needs of any children on this property. The change will not materially affect the instruction at either school district.
Fiscal Impact: This property is currently vacant land. Once residential property is built it will increase in value. The current tax value of the land is approximately $35,000. There would be no adverse financial effect.
Contiguous: This property is contiguous and would not create an island in the District.
Socioeconomic Level and Racial Composition: This does not apply, as there are no students currently residing on this property.
Board members had an opportunity to ask questions.
There were no opponents to the petition present.
Dr. Busler stated that the Administrative recommendation is to approve the detachment from the Belleville School District and attachment to the Oregon School District.
Motion: Ms. Flanagan moved and Ms. Bizjak seconded the motion to approve the transfer of the territory described in the petition. That the reorganization requested in the petition filed January 30, 2020, detaching territory in said petition from the Belleville School District and attaching said territory to the Oregon School District be approved. Ms. Jonen distributed ballots. Board members voted and Ms. Jonen tabulated the votes. Motion passed 7-0 to approve the transfer. Mr. Pankratz moved and Mr. LeBrun seconded the motion to adopt the Resolution authorizing the Issuance of An Order. A certified copy of the resolution will be sent to the Belleville School Board and to DPI within five days. The hearing was adjourned at 7:37 p.m.
Mr. Zach reconvened the regular school board meeting at 7:37 p.m.
3. Appointment of Representatives: Board Committees: Mr. Zach made the following appointments:
a. Policy Committee: Ms. Flanagan, Chair; Ms. Feeney and Mr. LeBrun
b. Visioning Committee: Mr. Pankratz, Chair, Ms. Odorico and Ms. Bizjak
4. Pool and Athletic Field Study (Discussion and Possible Action): Mr. LeBrun, as the appointed OSD representative on the Village of Oregon Park Board, provided an update to the Board on the work of the Park Board. Discussion was held and Board Members asked questions of Mr. LeBrun. The Board reached a consensus for administration to research firms that are able to conduct a feasibility study related to pool and athletic facilities needs for the Oregon School District population as well as the systems/infrastructure needed to operate and manage any such facilities.
E. DISCUSSION ITEMS:
School Start/End Time Work Group Report: Dr. Bergstrom and the School Start/End Time Work Group members presented the recommended parameters from the work group. Board Members asked questions of the work group.
Five Year Budget Plan: Mr. Weiland reported on the Districts five-year budget plan.
F. INFORMATION ITEMS:
Changing the Name of the District: Dr. Busler and Ms. Jonen presented the legal process and possible next steps that the Board would need to take if they were interested in changing the name of the District. Discussion was held. Consensus was reached to further develop a plan related to a possible changing of the name of the Oregon School District to Oregon Area School District.
School Leadership Team Reports — Dr. Busler reported that the schools leadership teams will jointly meet on May 14th and May 19th.
Superintendents Report: Dr. Busler extended his thanks to the Start/End Time Work Group. He shared that 2019 Oregon High School Graduate, Jenna Statz, received the 2019 American Family Servant Leadership Award. Dr. Busler indicated that there were 38 students involved in the production of the OHS Play Our Town this past weekend. He also shared that the Brooklyn Elementary School play directed by Caitlin Rutz will be this Friday evening. Dr. Busler mentioned that the administrative team is putting the final touches on the 2020-2021 staffing plan and will be presenting the first draft to the Board at the March 9th meeting.
G. CLOSING:
Future Agenda: The March 9, 2020 Agenda was discussed.
Check Out: Board members had an opportunity to give updates.
H. ADJOURNMENT:
Ms. Bizjak moved and Mr. LeBrun seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed by unanimous voice vote. Meeting adjourned at 9:18 PM.
Krista Flanagan, Clerk
Oregon School District
Published: March 19, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
Notice
The Town of Brooklyn, Green County, is soliciting bids for the reconstruction of parts of King Rd and Smith Rd. Bids are due April 8, 2020. Bid packages can be obtained from the Clerk’s office at clerk@brooklynwisconsin.org or 608-455-6411.
Published: March 12 and 19, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE
The Town of Rutland Public Hearings scheduled for March 24th has been postponed because of the corona virus. The rescheduled date is to be determined.
Dawn George, Clerk
Published: March 19, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *