Note: Academic Achievements run as space is available, and this list of honorees and graduates is not complete. Due to the increased number of submissions after spring and fall graduation times, there is often a backlog in the following months.

If you have a non-Stoughton address but your child attended school in the Stoughton Area School District, please email ungcollege@wcinet.com for consideration.

Dean's list

University of Minnesota Duluth

Anna R. Gruben, School of Fine Arts, Graphic Design

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Nikita Crubaugh, Accounting

Madalyn Pottinger, Animal Science

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Megan Adams, Undeclared Major - CASSH

Drew Anderson, Finance Major

Emalyn Bauer, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major

Lela Brashi, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Alita Frick, Undeclared Major - CSH

Athena Gates, Art Education Major

Tristan Jenny, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major

Molly Kleitsch, Management Major

Mya Lonnebotn, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Marianna Malin, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Fitness Track

Alec Morrison, Management Major

Mara Nelson, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration

Kayley Novotny, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major

Kayla Rippe, Undeclared Major - CASSH

Gabriel Ross, Biology Major

Graham Scheel, Undeclared Major - CBA

Lydia Schultz, Psychology Major

Josephine Talbert, Geography Major: Environmental Science Concentration

Kimberly Thompson, Archaeological Studies Major

Nick Waldorf, Management Major

Alexa Wuennemann, Marketing Major

Gabriella Zaemisch, Biology Major

Iowa State University

Joseph Michael Lepine, Sociology

Shelby Taylor Veum, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Dale Broughton, Arts and Sciences

Benjamin Johnson, Arts and Sciences

Shelby Purves, Arts and Sciences

Quinn Wilson, Education & Human Sciences

Hamline University

Jake Kissling

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Elizabeth Hammond

Marquette University

Morgan Carroll, Biomedical Sciences.

Delaney Winton, Bachelor of Arts in Arts and Sciences

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Jordan Baumann

Tatiana Jensen

Caralyn Kelley

Garrett Kluever

Alexa Nelson

Robyn Pohlod

Annie Pulley

Jed Pulley

Johnny Pulley

Luc Ragainis

Casey Reed

Rebecca Reeves

Ryan Reeves

Kerstan Roeven

Aaron Shanklin

Caleb Sullivan

Tanner Titak

Griffin Wagner

Carthage College

Madison Schafer

Noah Schafer

Michigan Technological University

Nathan R. Krueger, Mechanical Engineering

Drake University

Paige Titak, President's List

University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Krissy Pohlod

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Brianna Adams, Letters & Science Undergrad

Joshua Bausch, School of the Arts-Undergrad

Anna Callahan, AOC-Undergraduate

Cameron Furseth, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad

Victoria Griffin, Letters & Science Undergrad

Ellen Johnson, Letters & Science Undergrad

Cullen McCloskey, School of the Arts-Undergrad

Chase Millam, School of the Arts-Undergrad

Seren Pellett, School of the Arts-Undergrad

Jennifer Schlei, Nursing Undergraduate

Daniel Schuh, Business Undergraduate

Hillsdale College

Sydney Tone

Shelby Tone

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Luke P Geister-Jones, Freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development

Jackson C Hampton, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Noah W Stanis, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering

Jenna L Stokes, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Matthew Wagner, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Hannah Wood, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Mary C Zahn, Junior, Carlson School of Management

Bronwynn Ziemann, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Stacy Benoy,

Joseph Jensen,

Brooke Stanek,

Rochester Institute of Technology

Gladys Wentorf, mechanical engineering program

Graduation

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Derek Schultz, Computer Science

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Megan Neerdaels, Bachelor of Science, early childhood education

Nicholas Waid, Bachelor of Science, sociology

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Mikayla Frick,Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management

David Krueger, Bachelor of Business Administration in general management

Ali Nicholson, Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education

Kaley Oler, Bachelor of Science in sociology

Alex Potrykus,Bachelor of Science in occupational safety

Brianna Quam, Master of Business Administration in business administration

Kassidy Silbaugh, Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education

Ashley Vance, Bachelor of Business Administration in general business 

Honors

Erin McCune,

UW-Stevens Point

Honors

Makaya Roberson

UW-Stevens Point

Highest Honors

Sanne Roeven

UW-Stevens Point

Highest Honors

Emily Skavlen

UW-Stevens Point

High Honors

Nicholas Waid

UW-Stevens Point

Highest Honors

Alyssa Solberg

Northeastern University

Honors

Mitchell Fuller

Edgewood College

Honors

Alexander Hartberg

Edgewood College

Honors

Amber Nuon

Edgewood College

Honors

Hannah Wirag

Edgewood College

Honors

Noah Krumenauer

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

High honors

Calissa Dhuey

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Honor Roll

Kiley Lynch-Youngman

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Honor Roll

Samara Markle

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Honor Roll

Rachel Offerdahl

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Honor Roll

Dylan Wentela

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Honor Roll

Andrew Zacharias

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Honor Roll

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Stefanie Jensen

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Honor List

Hunter Zaemisch

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Honor List