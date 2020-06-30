Note: Academic Achievements run as space is available, and this list of honorees and graduates is not complete. Due to the increased number of submissions after spring and fall graduation times, there is often a backlog in the following months.
If you have a non-Stoughton address but your child attended school in the Stoughton Area School District, please email ungcollege@wcinet.com for consideration.
Dean's list
University of Minnesota Duluth
Anna R. Gruben, School of Fine Arts, Graphic Design
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Nikita Crubaugh, Accounting
Madalyn Pottinger, Animal Science
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Megan Adams, Undeclared Major - CASSH
Drew Anderson, Finance Major
Emalyn Bauer, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Lela Brashi, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Alita Frick, Undeclared Major - CSH
Athena Gates, Art Education Major
Tristan Jenny, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Molly Kleitsch, Management Major
Mya Lonnebotn, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Marianna Malin, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Fitness Track
Alec Morrison, Management Major
Mara Nelson, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Kayley Novotny, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Kayla Rippe, Undeclared Major - CASSH
Gabriel Ross, Biology Major
Graham Scheel, Undeclared Major - CBA
Lydia Schultz, Psychology Major
Josephine Talbert, Geography Major: Environmental Science Concentration
Kimberly Thompson, Archaeological Studies Major
Nick Waldorf, Management Major
Alexa Wuennemann, Marketing Major
Gabriella Zaemisch, Biology Major
Iowa State University
Joseph Michael Lepine, Sociology
Shelby Taylor Veum, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Dale Broughton, Arts and Sciences
Benjamin Johnson, Arts and Sciences
Shelby Purves, Arts and Sciences
Quinn Wilson, Education & Human Sciences
Hamline University
Jake Kissling
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Elizabeth Hammond
Marquette University
Morgan Carroll, Biomedical Sciences.
Delaney Winton, Bachelor of Arts in Arts and Sciences
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Jordan Baumann
Tatiana Jensen
Caralyn Kelley
Garrett Kluever
Alexa Nelson
Robyn Pohlod
Annie Pulley
Jed Pulley
Johnny Pulley
Luc Ragainis
Casey Reed
Rebecca Reeves
Ryan Reeves
Kerstan Roeven
Aaron Shanklin
Caleb Sullivan
Tanner Titak
Griffin Wagner
Carthage College
Madison Schafer
Noah Schafer
Michigan Technological University
Nathan R. Krueger, Mechanical Engineering
Drake University
Paige Titak, President's List
University of Wisconsin-Parkside
Krissy Pohlod
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Brianna Adams, Letters & Science Undergrad
Joshua Bausch, School of the Arts-Undergrad
Anna Callahan, AOC-Undergraduate
Cameron Furseth, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad
Victoria Griffin, Letters & Science Undergrad
Ellen Johnson, Letters & Science Undergrad
Cullen McCloskey, School of the Arts-Undergrad
Chase Millam, School of the Arts-Undergrad
Seren Pellett, School of the Arts-Undergrad
Jennifer Schlei, Nursing Undergraduate
Daniel Schuh, Business Undergraduate
Hillsdale College
Sydney Tone
Shelby Tone
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Luke P Geister-Jones, Freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development
Jackson C Hampton, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Noah W Stanis, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering
Jenna L Stokes, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Matthew Wagner, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Hannah Wood, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
Mary C Zahn, Junior, Carlson School of Management
Bronwynn Ziemann, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Stacy Benoy,
Joseph Jensen,
Brooke Stanek,
Rochester Institute of Technology
Gladys Wentorf, mechanical engineering program
Graduation
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Derek Schultz, Computer Science
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Megan Neerdaels, Bachelor of Science, early childhood education
Nicholas Waid, Bachelor of Science, sociology
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Mikayla Frick,Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management
David Krueger, Bachelor of Business Administration in general management
Ali Nicholson, Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education
Kaley Oler, Bachelor of Science in sociology
Alex Potrykus,Bachelor of Science in occupational safety
Brianna Quam, Master of Business Administration in business administration
Kassidy Silbaugh, Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education
Ashley Vance, Bachelor of Business Administration in general business
Honors
Erin McCune,
UW-Stevens Point
Honors
Makaya Roberson
UW-Stevens Point
Highest Honors
Sanne Roeven
UW-Stevens Point
Highest Honors
Emily Skavlen
UW-Stevens Point
High Honors
Nicholas Waid
UW-Stevens Point
Highest Honors
Alyssa Solberg
Northeastern University
Honors
Mitchell Fuller
Edgewood College
Honors
Alexander Hartberg
Edgewood College
Honors
Amber Nuon
Edgewood College
Honors
Hannah Wirag
Edgewood College
Honors
Noah Krumenauer
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
High honors
Calissa Dhuey
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Honor Roll
Kiley Lynch-Youngman
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Honor Roll
Samara Markle
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Honor Roll
Rachel Offerdahl
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Honor Roll
Dylan Wentela
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Honor Roll
Andrew Zacharias
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Honor Roll
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Stefanie Jensen
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Honor List
Hunter Zaemisch
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Honor List